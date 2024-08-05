Pennsylvania high school football: Top senior quarterback recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
First up are the senior quarterbacks.
When it comes to quarterbacks in the Class of 2025 in Pennsylvania, only two break into the recruiting rankings - Matt Zollers of Spring-Ford and Stone Saunders of Bishop McDevitt.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 senior quarterback recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Matt Zollers, Spring-Ford; 6-foot-3.5, 205 pounds (No. 1 overall in Pennsylvania 2025 class)
Committed to Missouri
Over the last two seasons, Zollers has completed 347 of his 558 pass attempts (62.2%) and has thrown for 4,969 yards and 60 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions.
As a junior, he was named first-team All-PIAA in Class 6A as he set a new school record with 2,917 yards passing and completed 62.8% of his passes, tossing 37 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also scored seven times on the ground. He was named the MVP of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division for the second straight season.
In his sophomore campaign, he threw for 2,052 yards and 23 touchdowns to only three interceptions and ran for six scores.
Entering his senior season, Zollers is already Spring-Ford’s career leader in touchdown passes and stands less than 100 yards from the school record for passing yardage in a career.
2. Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt; 6-foot-1, 205 pounds (No. 15 overall)
Committed to Kentucky
The co-Offensive Player of the Year in Class 4A as selected by the Pennsylvania high school sports writers, Saunders will finish his career as a four-year starter for the Crusaders.
In three seasons, he has completed 554-of-843 passes (65.7%), with 10,142 yards and 156 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions.
Led McDevitt to the Class 4A state semifinals as a junior, completing 213 of his 329 pass attempts (64.7%) for 3,522 yards and 56 touchdowns. He threw five interceptions.
As a sophomore, he was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year when he helped lead the Crusaders to the Class 4A state championship. He completed 195-of-284 passes (68.7%) for 3,583 yards with 54 touchdowns, again throwing only five interceptions. In the state championship game, he set a state championship game record with five passing touchdowns in a 41-18 win over Aliquippa.
In his freshman campaign, he completed 146-of-230 passes (63.5%) for 3,037 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions as the Crusaders were the Class 4A runners-up.
