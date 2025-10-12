Pennsylvania High School Football Week 7 Rewind: Kemon Spell scores 6 times for McKeesport, says commitment is open
McKeesport junior running back Kemon Spell, a five-star recruit, told Liam Belan of the Mon Valley Indepdent that he was no longer 100 percent committed to play at Penn State. What Spell is committed to is piling up touchdowns for the Tigers.
Spell scored six times Friday night at home to help McKeesport beat Mars 56-31 and gain control of the Greater Allegheny Conference.
Spell gained 420 all-purpose yards and helped the Tigers (5-3, 3-0) collect another win.
Welde Sets Cardinal O’Hara passing record
John Welde kept everything in motion for Cardinal O’Hara Friday night. He passed for 324 yards, a new school record, to help lead his team to a 42-14 win over Cardinal Judge. Welde’s passing total set a mark that was originally set in 1969 by Mike Bracken.
Welde threw three touchdown passes in the win.
Twin Valley powers past Wyomissing
Drew Engle helped Twin Valley power past previously unbeaten Wyomissing Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams. Engle piled up 199 yards on the ground and scored twice to help the Raiders improve to 8-0.
Southern Columbia wins PHAC Division 2 title
The Tigers are used to adding more hardware to their trophy case. Southern Columbia was able to grind out a 26-16 win over Mountoursville to win the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Confernce Division II crown. It is the 34th league title in the program’s history.
The 14-time PIAA champion Tigers have now won seven consecutive games since losing to Wyomissing to open the season.
Ayden Hockbenbroch passed for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Dallas digs in
The Mountaineers won an old-fashioned defensive battle against Crestwood, 7-0. Dallas scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Talan Geskey.
The Comets had an opportunity to tie or go-ahead late. However, Dallas’ Tyce Mason intercepted a fourth down pass at the 3-yard line with 24 seconds left to seal the win. It was Mason’s second interception of the night.
Punxsutawney continues to roll
The Chucks (8-0, 4-0) have already wrapped up the District 9, Region 1 title. But Punxsutawney isn’t planning on slowing down en route to pursuing a perfect regular season.
Punxsutawney ran past St. Marys 49-0 on the road Friday night. It was the Chucks second shtuout win of the season.
Jordan Rutan scored three times for Punxustawney.
Butler halts long streak of futility
Techinally, Butler’s nearly 30 years of losing came to an end Wednesday night when the Golden Tornado had its sixth win forfeited to them by Westinghouse. While the Bulldogs beat Butler on the field earlier this season, they used an ineligible player that forced them to concede the result.
But the Golden Tornado (7-1) pushed around Allderdice Friday at Cupples Stadium, showing it would have snapped its streak of losing seasons anyway.
Nicco Baggetta led Butler with 183 yards passing. Mark Klemz had 114 yards on 15 carries for the Golden Tornado.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo