PIAA Football Championships: Familiar Foes, Historic Rivalries and Fresh Faces Set for Six-Class Showdowns
The six matchups in the PIAA football championships this upcoming weekend are marked by 12 teams that took 12 different journeys to find their way to Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. But more than a few programs will be thinking, you again?
Class 6A: La Salle College and Central Catholic Meet Again
The Class 6A matchup, especially, will produce some feelings of familiarity. La Salle College opened the season by heading to the historic Wolvarena in Turtle Creek to face off with Pittsburgh Central Catholic. The Explorers picked up a 23-6 win and will once again play the Vikings with a state championship on the line.
La Salle College has made two appearances in the finals, beating State College in 2009 and losing to North Allegheny in 2010. The Vikings have won four state championships, but haven’t won since they knocked off Parkland in the 4A title game in 2015. Since the PIAA expanded to six classes in 2016, the Vikings dropped both of their appearances to St. Joseph’s Prep.
Class 1A: Clairton Faces a Familiar Nightmare in Bishop Guilfoyle
The Bears will be making their eighth trip to the PIAA final. Clairton's last two appearances, in 2014 and 2016, came against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle. The Marauders, who are the defending Class A champions, have won five state championships since 2014.
Bishop Guilfoyle beat Clairton 19-18 in 2014 and 17-0 in 2016. The Bears won four straight championships from 2009-12.
Class 3A: Avonworth Gets Its Rematch Against Northwestern Lehigh
The Antelopes have been knocking on the door of a state championship in Class 3A. Avonworth reached the Class 2A title game in 2019 and the 4A final last season, losing to Northwestern Lehigh in overtime.
The Tigers were also able to navigate their way back to the state final. Northwestern Lehigh will make its third straight appearance.
Class 2A: Southern Columbia Looks to Reclaim Bragging Rights Over Farrell
The Tigers, the most successful program in the history of the PIAA playoffs, will be making its 23rd appearance in the state final. Southern Columbia, which has 14 titles to its name, will have an opportunity to knock another milestone off its list in the 2A final, beating Farrell.
The District 10 champion Steelers are one of the few teams that can say they’ve had the Tigers numbers at the state level. But that was many years ago. Farrell and Southern Columbia met in the 1995 and 1996 state finals, with the Steelers grinding out 6-0 and 14-12 victories, respectively.
Class 5A: Bishop McDevitt and Roman Catholic Renew Their Thriller
Roman Catholic reached the PIAA Class 5A final for the first team last season. The Cahillites lost to Bishop McDevitt in overtime. Both teams will return seeking another trophy.
Bishop McDevitt won the 2A final in 1995 and the 4A championship in 2022.
Class 4A: Southern Lehigh and Twin Valley Bring New Blood
Southern Lehigh and Twin Valley will meet in the Class 4A title game and provide a breath of fresh air on the state level. Neither program had ever reached the final before. Twin Valley was able to knock off Aliquippa, which is a regular in the state final, in the semifinals.
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo