Pennsylvania high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

The 2025 Pennsylvania girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Academy of the New Church 71, Kimberton Waldorf 67

Academy-Notre Dame De Namur 74, Imhotep Charter 45

Ambridge 40, South Side 28

Annville-Cleona 41, Octorara Area 17

Archbishop Ryan 56, MAST Community Charter 22

Avella 56, Frazier 48

California 58, Bishop Canevin 42

Calvary Christian Academy 29, Calvary Baptist Academy 28

Calvary Christian Academy 38, Bristol 18

Carlynton 43, New Brighton 19

Chester 40, Unionville 35

Clarion-Limestone 57, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26

Delaware County Christian 44, Renaissance Academy 33

Downingtown East 72, East 41

East Allegheny 36, Leechburg 34

Ellwood City 46, Freedom Area 28

Ephrata 50, Elizabethtown 22

Fairview 35, Northwestern 29

George School 63, Agnes Irwin 57

Germantown Academy 52, Villa Maria Academy 27

Hampton 65, Leechburg 19

Hazleton Area 64, Scranton 35

Huntingdon 50, Mount Union 8

Jenkintown 48, Morrisville 17

Juniata Valley 63, Glendale 43

Littlestown 50, Fairfield 24

Loyalsock Township 50, Danville 18

Marian Catholic 65, Nativity BVM 13

MBAPC (CO-OP) 80, Penn Wood 60

Milton 33, Selinsgrove 28

Moniteau 54, Grove City 39

Neshaminy 47, Council Rock South 26

Owen J. Roberts 56, Methacton 54

Penn Hills 59, Woodland Hills 6

Pennsbury 64, Harry S. Truman 16

Perkiomen Valley 58, Boyertown 21

Plants and Pillars HomeSchool 52, WPSD 14

Plymouth Whitemarsh 61, Quakertown 18

Pope John Paul II 43, Upper Perkiomen 29

Red Lion 34, Dallastown 31

Rockwood 31, Fannett Metal 24

Samuel Fels 40, Northeast 18

Schuylkill Haven 47, Blue Mountain 38

Shikellamy 56, Berwick 50

Spring-Ford 53, Phoenixville 37

Upper Dublin 77, Wissahickon 23

William Tennent 60, Upper Moreland 36

Windber 65, Ferndale 18

