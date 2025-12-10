Pennsylvania high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Academy of the New Church 71, Kimberton Waldorf 67
Academy-Notre Dame De Namur 74, Imhotep Charter 45
Ambridge 40, South Side 28
Annville-Cleona 41, Octorara Area 17
Archbishop Ryan 56, MAST Community Charter 22
Avella 56, Frazier 48
California 58, Bishop Canevin 42
Calvary Christian Academy 29, Calvary Baptist Academy 28
Calvary Christian Academy 38, Bristol 18
Carlynton 43, New Brighton 19
Chester 40, Unionville 35
Clarion-Limestone 57, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26
Delaware County Christian 44, Renaissance Academy 33
Downingtown East 72, East 41
East Allegheny 36, Leechburg 34
Ellwood City 46, Freedom Area 28
Ephrata 50, Elizabethtown 22
Fairview 35, Northwestern 29
George School 63, Agnes Irwin 57
Germantown Academy 52, Villa Maria Academy 27
Hampton 65, Leechburg 19
Hazleton Area 64, Scranton 35
Huntingdon 50, Mount Union 8
Jenkintown 48, Morrisville 17
Juniata Valley 63, Glendale 43
Littlestown 50, Fairfield 24
Loyalsock Township 50, Danville 18
Marian Catholic 65, Nativity BVM 13
MBAPC (CO-OP) 80, Penn Wood 60
Milton 33, Selinsgrove 28
Moniteau 54, Grove City 39
Neshaminy 47, Council Rock South 26
Owen J. Roberts 56, Methacton 54
Penn Hills 59, Woodland Hills 6
Pennsbury 64, Harry S. Truman 16
Perkiomen Valley 58, Boyertown 21
Plants and Pillars HomeSchool 52, WPSD 14
Plymouth Whitemarsh 61, Quakertown 18
Pope John Paul II 43, Upper Perkiomen 29
Red Lion 34, Dallastown 31
Rockwood 31, Fannett Metal 24
Samuel Fels 40, Northeast 18
Schuylkill Haven 47, Blue Mountain 38
Shikellamy 56, Berwick 50
Spring-Ford 53, Phoenixville 37
Upper Dublin 77, Wissahickon 23
William Tennent 60, Upper Moreland 36
Windber 65, Ferndale 18