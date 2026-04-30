Pennsylvania House Passes a Bill That Could Reshape High School Sports Playoffs

The landscape of high school sports in Pennsylvania has serious momentum for change. Pennsylvania House Bill 41 was sent to the Senate for consideration after passing, 178-23 on Wednesday.

What House Bill 41 Proposes

The bill would amend the Public School Code of 1949 to allow the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to establish separate playoff systems based on whether a school is a "boundary school" (a public school, excluding charter schools) or a "non-boundary school" (a charter school, parochial school or private school).

While the Pa. House passing the bill is laying the groundwork, there is a lot of work ahead before major changes will be seen. Many states have been grappling with similar challenges to balance the interests of member schools.

Required Public Input Process

Before any changes are made, the PIAA's Executive Board and the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee must hold public meetings in each district to gather testimony and comments from individuals regarding the seperation of playoffs.

Final Decision

According to HB 41, these meetings must comply with open meeting laws, including public notice and the keeping of minutes. Following these district meetings, the PIAA Executive Board will have another meeting to discuss the fiscal impact and relevant testimony before deliberating and voting on whether to alter the playoffs for all sports, certain sports or no sports.

Once a decision is made and implemented, no legal action may be be taken against the PIAA regarding the decision. The PIAA then must provide its written decision and reason to the oversight committee.

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Debate Over Competitive Balance

The demand for a separation of playoffs for boundary and nonboundary schools has been simmering underneath the surface for many years. In 2022, when former PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi was pressed on the issue, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that "It sounds like sour grapes."

Lombardi also told the Post-Gazette he didn't believe that separation was likely at the time.

"What are you going to do, separate them?" Lombardi said at the time. "That's an immediate lawsuit on discrimination and we're not going down that road."

Basketball Stands Out

Criticism of combined playoffs exist across all sports. During basketball season, however, is where the calls for separation appear to be the strongest. During the past winter, nonboundary schools won eight of the 12 championships.

Conklin Introduced Bill

The ball got rolling for this HB 41 when it was introduced by Scott Conklin, D-Centre, in May 2025. He argued in a news release that the system was unfair.

Conklin believed the current PIAA setup jeopardized the health and safety of public school athletes and that reforming the system was urgent.

“The current system isn’t just putting public school athletes at a disadvantage, it’s endangering their health and safety,” Conklin said. “It’s forcing students from public schools, which must recruit from within district boundaries, to compete against students from private schools, which can recruit from anywhere and amass teams that are larger and stronger.

“The system is also depriving public school students of scholarship and recruitment opportunities and teaching them the wrong lessons. K-12 sports are supposed to be about building confidence and reinforcing concepts of fair play and good sportsmanship. We can’t be doing that with a system that puts some students on an uneven playing field before they even walk out onto the field.”

-Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo