Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/21/2024)
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the fourth round as teams continue to fight for a state championship.
High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football.
>>Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets<<
2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Round 4 Matchups
Central Catholic vs. State College
Harrisburg vs. Wilson
North Penn vs. Downington West
St. Joseph's Prep vs. Parkland
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Round 4 Matchups
Exeter Township vs. Bishop McDevitt
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township
Springfield vs. Bayard Rustin
Roman Catholic vs. Hollidaysburg
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Round 4 Matchups
Thomas Jefferson vs. Clearfield
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Wyomissing
Juniata vs. Southern Lehigh
Monsignor Bonner vs. Pope John Paul II
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Round 4 Matchups
Hickory vs. Penn Cambria
Avonworth vs. Central Valley
Bermudian Springs vs. Danville
Scranton Prep vs. Northwestern Lehigh
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Round 4 Matchups
Seton LaSalle vs. South Park
Cambria Heights vs. Central Clarion
Troy vs. Bedford
Riverside vs. Williams Valley
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Round 4 Matchups
Port Allegany vs. Wilmington Area
Fort Cherry vs. Clairton
Muncy vs. Delone Catholic
Windber vs. Westinghouse
