Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/21/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Central York quarterback Brooklyn Nace looks to throw during a non-conference football game against Manheim Township on Thursday, August 29, 2024, in Neffsville, Lancaster County.
Central York quarterback Brooklyn Nace looks to throw during a non-conference football game against Manheim Township on Thursday, August 29, 2024, in Neffsville, Lancaster County. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the fourth round as teams continue to fight for a state championship.

High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football.

2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets

CLASS 6A BRACKET

Round 4 Matchups

Central Catholic vs. State College

Harrisburg vs. Wilson

North Penn vs. Downington West

St. Joseph's Prep vs. Parkland

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Round 4 Matchups

Exeter Township vs. Bishop McDevitt

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township

Springfield vs. Bayard Rustin

Roman Catholic vs. Hollidaysburg

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Round 4 Matchups

Thomas Jefferson vs. Clearfield

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Wyomissing

Juniata vs. Southern Lehigh

Monsignor Bonner vs. Pope John Paul II

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Round 4 Matchups

Hickory vs. Penn Cambria

Avonworth vs. Central Valley

Bermudian Springs vs. Danville

Scranton Prep vs. Northwestern Lehigh

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Round 4 Matchups

Seton LaSalle vs. South Park

Cambria Heights vs. Central Clarion

Troy vs. Bedford

Riverside vs. Williams Valley

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Round 4 Matchups

Port Allegany vs. Wilmington Area

Fort Cherry vs. Clairton

Muncy vs. Delone Catholic

Windber vs. Westinghouse

Published
