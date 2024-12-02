High School

Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 championship matchups, schedule, game times (12/2/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

St. Joseph's Prep continues its 2024 PIAA playoff run
St. Joseph's Prep continues its 2024 PIAA playoff run / Paul Burdick

The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the finals as teams continue to fight for a state championship.

High School on SI has matchups, game times and brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football.

>>Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets<<

2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff championship schedule, matchups, brackets

CLASS 6A BRACKET

Championship - Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. St. Joseph's Prep

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Championship - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt vs. Roman Catholic

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Championship - Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Championship - Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Central Clarion vs. Troy

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Championship - Dec. 5 at 12 p.m.

Port Allegany vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

