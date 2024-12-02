Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 championship matchups, schedule, game times (12/2/2024)
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the finals as teams continue to fight for a state championship.
High School on SI has matchups, game times and brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football.
>>Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets<<
2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff championship schedule, matchups, brackets
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Championship - Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. St. Joseph's Prep
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Championship - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt vs. Roman Catholic
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Championship - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Championship - Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Championship - Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.
Central Clarion vs. Troy
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Championship - Dec. 5 at 12 p.m.
Port Allegany vs. Bishop Guilfoyle
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Pennsylvania high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
