Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association (PSBCA) Apologizes for District 12 All-State Team Omissions
The Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association (PSBCA) has publicly apologized for an oversight that left deserving players from District 12 off their respective all-state teams. The organization acknowledged the error and outlined steps for improvement.
"I dropped the ball in this process," PSBCA President Brian Jardine said in an emailed statement. "There was some confusion with the process of nominating between the All-State team and the All-Star game and I never clarified to the extent I needed, which was not fair to the players in District 12. Our association is still in its infancy and we will learn from this. Bottom line, we are in the business of assisting and promoting young student-athletes and want to rectify this situation properly so they have their just due. Congratulations to these All-State selections."
The following Pennsylvania high school baseball players were selected to their respective classifications' teams.
Class 6A All-State additions
- Tyler Seidman - Central High School, Pitcher
- Ryan Friel - Monsignor Bonner-Pendergast, Outfielder
- Caden Schmidt - LaSalle College, Catcher
- Chris Cavalcante - LaSalle College, Pitcher
Class 5A All-State additions
- Brendan Till - Cardinal O'Hara, Infielder
- Jayden Ocasio - Franklin Towne, Outfielder
Class 4A All-State additions
- Jake Marchesano, Archbishop Ryan, Pitcher
Class 3A All-State additions
- Brady Guzzie, Conwell-Egan Catholic, Utility
Check out the full rosters for the PSBCA All-State teams below:
