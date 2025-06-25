High School

Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association (PSBCA) Apologizes for District 12 All-State Team Omissions

PSBCA President Brian Jardine addresses the mistake and pledges improvement. Learn about the newly included players by class.

Josh Rizzo

May 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A general view shows baseballs on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A general view shows baseballs on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association (PSBCA) has publicly apologized for an oversight that left deserving players from District 12 off their respective all-state teams. The organization acknowledged the error and outlined steps for improvement.

"I dropped the ball in this process," PSBCA President Brian Jardine said in an emailed statement. "There was some confusion with the process of nominating between the All-State team and the All-Star game and I never clarified to the extent I needed, which was not fair to the players in District 12. Our association is still in its infancy and we will learn from this. Bottom line, we are in the business of assisting and promoting young student-athletes and want to rectify this situation properly so they have their just due. Congratulations to these All-State selections."

The following Pennsylvania high school baseball players were selected to their respective classifications' teams.

Class 6A All-State additions

Class 5A All-State additions

Class 4A All-State additions

Class 3A All-State additions

Check out the full rosters for the PSBCA All-State teams below:

2025 PSBCA Pennsylvania high school baseball All-State teams. dark. Next. Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association Announces 2025 All-State Team

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania