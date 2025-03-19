Pennsylvania womens basketball players gear up for March Madness
March Madness is underway and Keystone State will have a number of players playing in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, as the explosive growth of womens sports will be on full display. Here’s a list of the players who are playing, according to their listed hometown.
Arkansas State
Kennedie Montue, 5-11, guard, Pittsburgh, Plum
Columbia
Perri Page, 5-11, forward, Pittsburgh, Chartiers Valley
Fairfield
Sydni Scott, 5-8, guard, Prospect Park, Cardinal O’Hara
Farleigh Dickinson
Ava Renninger, 5-6, Yardley, Arcbishop Wood
Bella Toomey, 5-11, Philadelphia, Penn Charter
Harvard
Alayna Rocco, 5-10, guard, Pittsburgh, North Catholic
Elle Stauffer, 5-11, guard, Doylestown, Germantown Academy
Iowa
Lucy Olsen, 5-10, guard, Collegeville, Spring-Ford
Kansas State
Alexis Hess, 6-1, forward, Blandon, Fleetwood
Liberty
Caroline Shiery, 6-3, forward, Harrisburg, Central Dauphin
Maryland
Ava McKennie, 6-2, guard, McSherrystown, McDonogh (Md.)
Mississippi State
Quanirah Montague, 5-9, guard, Philadelphia, Atlantic City (N.J.) High School
Norfolk State
Diamond Johnson, 5-5, guard, Philadelphia, Neumann-Goretti
North Carolina
Ciera Toomey, 6-4, forward, Dunmore
Maggie Doogan, 6-2, forward, Broomall, Cardinal O’Hara
Richmond
Anna Camden, 6-3, forward, Downingtown, The Shipley School
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo