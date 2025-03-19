High School

Pennsylvania womens basketball players gear up for March Madness

The Keystone State will be well-represented in the Big Dance

Josh Rizzo

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen, a Spring-Ford High School graduate, goes up for a basket Friday, March 7, 2025, in a quarterfinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 60-59.
March Madness is underway and Keystone State will have a number of players playing in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, as the explosive growth of womens sports will be on full display. Here’s a list of the players who are playing, according to their listed hometown.

Arkansas State

Kennedie Montue, 5-11, guard, Pittsburgh, Plum

Columbia

Perri Page, 5-11, forward, Pittsburgh, Chartiers Valley

Fairfield

Sydni Scott, 5-8, guard, Prospect Park, Cardinal O’Hara

Farleigh Dickinson

Ava Renninger, 5-6, Yardley, Arcbishop Wood

Bella Toomey, 5-11, Philadelphia, Penn Charter

Harvard

Alayna Rocco, 5-10, guard, Pittsburgh, North Catholic

Elle Stauffer, 5-11, guard, Doylestown, Germantown Academy

Iowa

Lucy Olsen, 5-10, guard, Collegeville, Spring-Ford

Kansas State

Alexis Hess, 6-1, forward, Blandon, Fleetwood

Liberty

Caroline Shiery, 6-3, forward, Harrisburg, Central Dauphin

Maryland

Ava McKennie, 6-2, guard, McSherrystown, McDonogh (Md.)

Mississippi State

Quanirah Montague, 5-9, guard, Philadelphia, Atlantic City (N.J.) High School

Norfolk State

Diamond Johnson, 5-5, guard, Philadelphia, Neumann-Goretti

North Carolina

Ciera Toomey, 6-4, forward, Dunmore

Maggie Doogan, 6-2, forward, Broomall, Cardinal O’Hara

Richmond

Anna Camden, 6-3, forward, Downingtown, The Shipley School

Josh Rizzo
Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

