La Salle College vs Malvern Prep: Live score updates from Pennsylvania high school football matchup - (8/29/2025)
Get game updates from the top matchup between the Explorers and the Friars
The La Salle College Explorers (1-0) play the Malvern Prep Friars on Friday at Ocean Stadium in New Jersey.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch
La Salle College
- Joey O'Brien, Sr., S — 5-star committed to Notre Dame
- Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Missouri
- Grayson Mckeogh, Sr., OT — 3-star committed to Notre Dame
Malvern Prep
- Jackson Ford, Sr., DE — 4-star committed to Penn State
- Max Mohring, Sr., LB — 3-star committed to Kentucky
- Ezekiel Bates. Sr., RB — 3-star committed to Minnesota
Pick 'Em
Tell us who you think will win and play High School On SI's Pick 'Em.
La Salle College vs Malvern Prep: Live score updates from Pennsylvania high school football matchup — (8/29/2025)
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Published