La Salle College vs Malvern Prep: Live score updates from Pennsylvania high school football matchup - (8/29/2025)

Get game updates from the top matchup between the Explorers and the Friars

Jack Butler

Salesianum's Jett Healy drags down Malvern Prep's Jake Bauer after a gain in the second half of Malvern Prep's 27-3 win at Abessinio Stadium, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Salesianum's Jett Healy drags down Malvern Prep's Jake Bauer after a gain in the second half of Malvern Prep's 27-3 win at Abessinio Stadium, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. / William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The La Salle College Explorers (1-0) play the Malvern Prep Friars on Friday at Ocean Stadium in New Jersey.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Players to Watch

La Salle College

  • Joey O'Brien, Sr., S — 5-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Missouri
  • Grayson Mckeogh, Sr., OT — 3-star committed to Notre Dame

Malvern Prep

  • Jackson Ford, Sr., DE — 4-star committed to Penn State
  • Max Mohring, Sr., LB — 3-star committed to Kentucky
  • Ezekiel Bates. Sr., RB — 3-star committed to Minnesota

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

