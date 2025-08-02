Pennsylvania’s Top Returning High School Running Backs to Watch in 2025 Season
Not much changes in how football games are won. There will always be a need for variety in the run game. The top returning running backs in Pennsylvania feature a mix of both. There are plenty of backs who are a threat to score every time they touch the ball.
There are also a fair share of grinders who wear on opposing defenses. Here's a look at the running backs to watch this fall. They are listed in alphabetic order by their last name.
Ezekiel Bates, Malvern Prep, Senior
Bates, a Minnesota commit, played in seven games during his junior year. He rushed for 461 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
He was also utilized in the passing game.
Aiden Bliss, Port Allegany, Senior
Bliss played in 15 games last season during the Gators' run to the PIAA Class A title game. In all 15 of those contests, Bliss finished with more than 100 rushing yards.
Bliss averaged 9.9 yards per carry and 228.7 per contest on his way to 3,340 yards. Bliss scored 56 of his 80 career rushing touchdowns last season.
Tyler Eber, Thomas Jefferson, Junior
Eber broke out during his sophomore season to lead the Jaguars to a WPIAL Class 4A crown and a spot in the PIAA semifinals. He broke the 100-yard mark in 13 of the Jaguars' 14 games.
Eber carried the ball 420 times, piling up 2,276 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Armand Hill, West Mifflin, Junior
Hill committed to West Virginia. Last year, Hill ran for 1,665 yards on 192 carries and scored 22 times.
West Mifflin wasn't able to escape a brutal section to make the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Hill will be looking to help the Titans bounce back this season.
Juelz Johnson, Farrell, Senior
Johnson put together his second 1,000-yard season in a row. He finished with a career-high 1,745 yards and scored 24 touchdowns for the Steelers.
Nazir Jones-Davis, Bishop McDevitt, Senior
Jones-Davis has been a solid contributor for the Crusaders since his sophomore season. After finishing just short of 1,000 yards during his sophomore season, Jones-Davis utilized the three extra games that come with a state title run to take advantage of the additional games.
Jones-Davis, an Eastern Michigan recruit, finished with 1657 rushing yards and scored 18 rushing touchdowns.
Messiah Mickens, Harrisburg, Senior
Mickens carried the ball 155 times for 1,214 yards for the Cougars last season. Mickens has averaged 8.2 yards per carry for his career and has 3,253 yards on the ground.
Mickens, a Penn State recruit, finished with a careerer-high 21 touchdowns and seven 100-yard games last season.
Desmond Ortiz, La Salle College, Senior
Ortiz committed to Brown. He picked up 403 yards on the ground for a stacked La Salle College team.
D'Antae Sheffey, State College, Senior
Sheffey is returning to the Little Lions after a season with Harrisburg. It could be a nice return home for Sheffey, who had his best season as a freshman when he ran for 1,725 yards and scored 22 times.
Last season with Harrsiburg, Sheffey finished with 318 yards rushing while also playing a big role in the esondary.secondarysignificant
Kemon Spell, McKeesport, Junior
McKeesport's Kemon Spell found plenty of open space last season. The Tigers' option offense was propelled by Spell, who rushed for 1,681 yards on 157 carries.
Spell scored 24 rushing touchdowns for McKeesport, which reached the WPIAL 4A title game before losing to Thomas Jefferson. Spell gave a verbal commitment to Penn State.
Marquez Wimberly, Nazareth, Senior
The Sacramento State commit will be in search of another step in his progression this season. Wimberly has seen his production steadily increase each year.
Wimberly finished with 827 rushing yards, a career-high, and 13 touchdowns last season.
