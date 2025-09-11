Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 92 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13. including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Imhotep Charter vs Malvern Prep will present the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area, highlighted by Pleasant Valley vs Parkland on Thursday, September 11. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Olney (1-1) vs Benjamin Franklin (1-2) at 2:00 PM
Pleasant Valley (0-2) vs Parkland (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 75 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, September 12. There are 15 games including ranked teams, highlighted byImhotep Charter vs Malvern Prepat 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Samuel Fels (1-2) vs Vaux (1-2) at 3:00 PM
High School of the Future (0-2) vs KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy (1-2) at 3:00 PM
Belmont Charter (3-0) vs Frankford (1-2) at 3:00 PM
Academy at Palumbo (2-1) vs Roxborough (0-3) at 3:00 PM
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (1-1) vs Abraham Lincoln (2-2) at 3:00 PM
Academy of the New Church (0-1) vs Jenkintown (2-1) at 3:45 PM
Friendship Collegiate Academy (0-0) vs Simon Gratz (0-3) at 6:00 PM
Frederick (0-1) vs Smyrna (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Bergen Catholic (2-0) vs Winslow Township (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel (2-0) vs Middletown (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Caesar Rodney (1-0) vs Our Lady of Mount Carmel (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Delaware County Christian (0-2) vs Red Lion Christian Academy (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Northern Lehigh (1-1) vs Palisades (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Wyomissing (3-0) vs Northern Lebanon (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Lower Moreland (2-1) vs Springfield Township (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Reading (1-2) vs Wilson (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Plymouth Whitemarsh (1-2) vs Manheim Township (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Pennridge (3-0) vs Pennsbury (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-2) vs Germantown Academy (0-1) at 7:00 PM
North Penn (3-0) vs Neshaminy (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Nazareth (3-0) vs Freedom (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Notre Dame-Green Pond (3-0) vs Saucon Valley (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Southern Lehigh (3-0) vs North Schuylkill (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Morrisville (2-1) vs Montrose (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Schuylkill Valley (1-2) vs Kutztown (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Catasauqua (2-1) vs Salisbury Township (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Bristol (2-1) vs Executive Education Academy (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Wissahickon (3-0) vs Sun Valley (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Pocono Mountain West (2-0) vs Whitehall (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Upper Moreland (2-1) vs Interboro (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Springfield (3-0) vs Penncrest (2-1) at 7:00 PM
DeMatha (2-0) vs Roman Catholic (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Strath Haven (3-0) vs Radnor (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Twin Valley (3-0) vs Eastern Lebanon County (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Oxford (3-0) vs Pottstown (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Harriton (2-1) vs Marple Newtown (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (2-1) vs Northampton (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Kennett (2-0) vs Phoenixville (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Henderson (3-0) vs Upper Merion Area (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Imhotep Charter (1-2) vs Malvern Prep (1-1) at 7:00 PM
West Philadelphia (0-2) vs Hatboro-Horsham (0-3) at 7:00 PM
William Tennent (1-2) vs Haverford (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Great Valley (1-2) vs Methacton (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Souderton (2-1) vs Harry S. Truman (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Lower Merion (1-2) vs Garnet Valley (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Upper Darby (1-2) vs Cardinal O'Hara (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Governor Mifflin (2-1) vs Exeter Township (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Blue Mountain (1-2) vs Northwestern Lehigh (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Shanahan (3-0) vs Pope John Paul II (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Berks Catholic (1-2) vs Pequea Valley (2-1) at 7:00 PM
William Allen (3-0) vs East Stroudsburg South (0-3) at 7:00 PM
East (3-0) vs Pottsgrove (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Appoquinimink (0-0) vs George Washington (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Lansdale Catholic (2-1) vs Archbishop Carroll (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Annville-Cleona (2-1) vs Hamburg (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Stroudsburg (1-2) vs Emmaus (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Daniel Boone (0-3) vs Octorara Area (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Fleetwood (2-1) vs Conrad Weiser (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Spring-Ford (0-3) vs Downingtown West (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Bangor (0-3) vs Pottsville (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Council Rock North (0-3) vs Upper Dublin (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Conestoga (0-3) vs Ridley (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Archbishop Wood (1-2) vs Father Judge (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Cheltenham (1-2) vs Council Rock South (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Perkiomen Valley (2-1) vs Coatesville (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Bayard Rustin (2-1) vs Norristown (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Allentown Central Catholic (1-2) vs Pocono Mountain East (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Central Bucks East (3-0) vs Central Bucks South (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Downingtown East (2-1) vs Boyertown (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Quakertown (1-2) vs Bensalem (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Avon Grove (1-2) vs Owen J. Roberts (3-0) at 7:00 PM
East Stroudsburg North (0-3) vs Louis E. Dieruff (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Abington (1-2) vs Central Bucks West (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Lebanon (0-3) vs Muhlenberg (3-0) at 5:00 PM
Unionville (2-1) vs Upper Perkiomen (2-1) at 5:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, September 13. There are 5 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Calvert Hall vs La Salle College at 12:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Boys' Latin Charter (1-1) vs Chester (3-0) at 9:00 AM
Rancocas Valley (0-0) vs Eastside (2-0) at 11:00 AM
New Hope-Solebury (1-2) vs Edison/Fareira (2-0) at 11:00 AM
Kensington (0-2) vs Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech (0-3) at 11:00 AM
Calvert Hall (2-0) vs La Salle College (3-0) at 11:00 AM
Kensington (0-2) vs Murrell-Dobbins Vo-Tech (0-0) at 11:00 AM
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech (2-1) vs Renaissance Academy (0-3) at 11:00 AM
Academy Park (1-2) vs Penn Wood (1-2) at 11:00 AM
Central (2-1) vs John Bartram (2-0) at 11:00 AM
Wilson Area (0-3) vs Pen Argyl (2-0) at 11:30 AM
Martin Luther King (1-2) vs Mastery Charter North - Pickett (1-0) at 12:00 PM
Universal Audenried Charter School (1-1) vs Overbrook (1-2) at 5:00 PM
Conwell-Egan Catholic (0-3) vs West Catholic (1-1) at 5:00 PM
Easton (3-0) vs Bethlehem Catholic (3-0) at 5:00 PM
St. Frances (1-1) vs St. Joseph's Prep (0-2) at 5:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here