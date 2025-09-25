Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 135 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27. including several featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. La Salle College vs Roman Catholic will present the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are fifteen games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area, highlighted by William Allen vs Parkland on Thursday, September 25. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Vaux (2-3) vs Olney (2-2)
Universal Audenried Charter School (2-1) vs Kensington (1-2)
Salem (1-3) vs Schalick (2-2)
Paulsboro (4-0) vs Overbrook (3-1)
St. Augustine Prep (3-1) vs Mainland Regional (2-2)
Middle Township (0-4) vs Cumberland (3-1)
Northern Burlington (3-1) vs Cinnaminson (2-2)
Bishop Eustace Prep (3-0) vs Buena (1-3)
Atlantic County Institute of Tech (2-1) vs Cherry Hill East (4-0)
Eastside (3-1) vs Kingsway (3-1)
Timber Creek Regional (2-2) vs Delsea (2-2)
Audubon (0-3) vs West Deptford (4-0)
William Allen (3-2) vs Parkland (5-0)
South Philadelphia (1-4) vs High School of the Future (1-2)
Nazareth (4-1) vs Pleasant Valley (1-3)
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 103 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, September 26. There are 21 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Cardinal O'Hara vs Monsignor Bonner at 6 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy (1-3) vs Roxborough (0-5)
Overbrook (1-3) vs Edison/Fareira (4-0)
Benjamin Franklin (2-3) vs Academy at Palumbo (4-1)
Cardinal O'Hara (5-0) vs Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (3-1)
Palmyra (0-4) vs Wildwood (1-3)
Pinelands Regional (2-2) vs Lacey Township (2-2)
Steinert (3-1) vs Notre Dame (1-3)
St. Joseph (3-0) vs Lower Cape May (3-1)
Shawnee (2-2) vs Lenape (0-4)
Riverside (3-1) vs Holy Cross Prep Academy (4-0)
Nottingham (0-4) vs Hightstown (1-3)
Hammonton (1-3) vs Ocean City (2-2)
Pleasantville (2-2) vs Haddonfield (3-1)
Gloucester Catholic (0-3) vs Sterling (4-0)
Ewing (2-2) vs Trenton Central (3-1)
Deptford (2-2) vs Egg Harbor Township (0-4)
Haddon Township (0-3) vs Collingswood (2-2)
Cherry Hill West (2-2) vs Highland Regional (1-3)
Holy Spirit (2-2) vs Cedar Creek (3-1)
Camden (3-1) vs Rancocas Valley (4-0)
Burlington Township (4-0) vs Delran (4-0)
Florence Township Memorial (0-4) vs Burlington City (4-0)
Bridgeton (3-1) vs Triton (2-2)
Bordentown (2-1) vs Maple Shade (3-1)
Atlantic City (3-1) vs Cherokee (2-2)
Absegami (1-3) vs Oakcrest (1-3)
Manville (4-0) vs South Hunterdon (0-3)
Eastern (3-1) vs Delaware Valley (3-1)
Washington Township (4-0) vs Williamstown (0-3)
Penns Grove (0-4) vs Woodstown (1-3)
Paul VI (2-2) vs Willingboro (1-3)
Mastery (0-3) vs Pitman (2-2)
Gloucester City (3-1) vs Seneca (3-1)
Vineland (0-4) vs Clearview (0-4)
Clayton (3-1) vs Gateway Regional (3-1)
Camden Catholic (0-4) vs Pennsville Memorial (1-3)
Allentown (1-3) vs Hopewell Valley Central (3-1)
Gonzaga (4-0) vs Malvern Prep (3-1)
Morrisville (3-2) vs New Hope-Solebury (1-4)
Northern Lebanon (1-4) vs Twin Valley (5-0)
Pen Argyl (4-0) vs Salisbury Township (2-3)
East Stroudsburg South (1-4) vs Freedom (2-3)
Renaissance Academy (0-4) vs Lower Moreland (3-2)
Ridley (4-1) vs Upper Darby (1-3)
Owen J. Roberts (4-1) vs Norristown (1-4)
Northampton (2-3) vs Pocono Mountain West (4-1)
Wilson Area (0-5) vs Palmerton (1-4)
Notre Dame-Green Pond (4-0) vs Northern Lehigh (2-2)
North Schuylkill (3-2) vs Northwestern Lehigh (5-0)
Saucon Valley (2-3) vs Catasauqua (3-1)
Octorara Area (3-2) vs Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1)
Southern Lehigh (5-0) vs Jim Thorpe (2-3)
Interboro (1-4) vs Bristol (3-1)
William Tennent (2-3) vs Wissahickon (5-0)
Upper Perkiomen (3-2) vs Pope John Paul II (5-0)
Upper Moreland (3-2) vs Springfield Township (3-1)
Lancaster Catholic (2-3) vs Hamburg (2-3)
Harriton (2-3) vs Springfield (4-0)
Pottstown (0-4) vs Pottsgrove (1-4)
Upper Merion Area (1-4) vs Phoenixville (0-4)
Radnor (1-4) vs Penncrest (3-2)
Spring-Ford (1-4) vs Methacton (1-4)
Samuel Fels (2-3) vs Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech (0-5)
Marple Newtown (2-3) vs Strath Haven (4-1)
East Stroudsburg North (0-5) vs Liberty (4-1)
La Salle College (4-0) vs Roman Catholic (2-2)
Sun Valley (0-5) vs Kennett (2-1)
Hatboro-Horsham (0-5) vs Plymouth Whitemarsh (2-3)
Lower Merion (2-3) vs Haverford (4-2)
Harry S. Truman (0-4) vs Upper Dublin (1-4)
Governor Mifflin (2-3) vs Wilson (4-1)
Fleetwood (2-3) vs Kennard-Dale (2-3)
Frankford (1-4) vs Boys' Latin Charter (2-2)
Palisades (4-1) vs Blue Mountain (2-3)
Henderson (4-1) vs Bishop Shanahan (4-1)
Berks Catholic (3-2) vs Schuylkill Valley (3-2)
Exeter Township (5-0) vs Ephrata (4-1)
Elizabethtown (3-2) vs Muhlenberg (5-0)
Imhotep Charter (2-3) vs George Washington (1-3)
Neumann-Goretti (2-2) vs Archbishop Carroll (2-3)
Kutztown (1-4) vs Annville-Cleona (4-1)
Daniel Boone (0-5) vs Eastern Lebanon County (1-4)
Conrad Weiser (4-1) vs Solanco (4-1)
Easton (5-0) vs Stroudsburg (2-3)
Downingtown East (3-1) vs East (4-1)
Tamaqua (2-3) vs Bangor (0-5)
Council Rock North (0-4) vs Quakertown (2-3)
Garnet Valley (3-2) vs Conestoga (0-5)
Cheltenham (1-4) vs Souderton (4-1)
Bayard Rustin (4-1) vs Downingtown West (3-2)
Allentown Central Catholic (2-3) vs Emmaus (2-3)
Academy Park (3-2) vs Great Valley (1-4)
Central Bucks West (4-1) vs Neshaminy (4-1)
Central Bucks East (4-1) vs North Penn (3-2)
Pennsbury (0-5) vs Central Bucks South (2-3)
Central (3-2) vs Martin Luther King (1-3)
Cedar Crest (2-3) vs Reading (1-4)
Perkiomen Valley (3-2) vs Boyertown (3-1)
Bensalem (3-2) vs Council Rock South (3-2)
Whitehall (4-1) vs Louis E. Dieruff (1-3)
Abington (1-4) vs Pennridge (5-0)
Oxford (5-0) vs Unionville (3-2)
St. Joseph's Prep (1-3) vs Father Judge (3-2)
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, September 27. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted highlighted byMillville vs Winslow Township at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (2-1) vs Lindenwold (0-3)
Glassboro (4-0) vs Woodbury (1-3)
Chester (5-0) vs Chichester (2-1)
Princeton (3-1) vs Robbinsville (2-2)
Lawrence (1-3) vs Pemberton (1-3)
Moorestown (0-4) vs Haddon Heights (0-4)
Pocono Mountain East (2-2) vs Bethlehem Catholic (4-1)
Plainfield (2-2) vs Haverford School (1-0)
Millville (1-3) vs Winslow Township (2-2)
Eastern (3-1) vs Pennsauken (3-1)
West Philadelphia (2-2) vs Northeast (1-4)
Archbishop Ryan (2-2) vs Penn Wood (1-4)
Jenkintown (2-3) vs Columbia Montour Vo-Tech (3-2)
Abraham Lincoln (2-3) vs Simon Gratz (0-5)
Archbishop Wood (2-3) vs Conwell-Egan Catholic (0-5)
West Catholic (3-1) vs Lansdale Catholic (4-1)
Donegal (2-3) vs Wyomissing (5-0)
