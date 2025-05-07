Pine-Richland High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Pine-Richland High School, coming off an 11-2 season, which was good for the 10th spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule. It was a tough ending to the season for Pine-Richland and head coach Jon LeDonne in 2024 as the Rams fell in the Class 5A state semis to eventual state champion Bishop McDevitt, 28-14.
The Rams, who open the season with a 230-mile trek west to Findlay High School (Ohio), compete in the WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1.
Pine-Richland 2025 Football Schedule
8/22 at Findlay (Ohio) 7 p.m.
8/29 at Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7 p.m.
9/5 Seneca Valley 7 p.m.
9/12 at North Hills 7 p.m.
9/19 Plum 7 p.m.
9/26 at Fox Chapel 7 p.m.
10/03 at Penn Hills 7 p.m.
10/10 at Greater Latrobe 7 p.m.
10/17 North Allegheny 7 p.m.
10/24 at Shaler Area 7 p.m.
