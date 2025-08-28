Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — August 28-30, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Thursday, August 28
There are 84 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, August 28, Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as the Central Catholic Vikings host the Pine-Richland Rams in an early season battle.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 2 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, August 28, including Albert Gallatin taking on Carrick. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Redbank Valley (1-0) vs Union/AC Valley Co-Op (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Albert Gallatin (1-0) vs Carrick (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Peters Township facing off against Mckeesport. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Northern Cambria (0-1) vs Purchase Line (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Conemaugh Valley (0-1) vs Penns Manor (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Serra Catholic (0-1) vs Clairton (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Springdale (0-0) vs Chartiers-Houston (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Frazier (1-0) vs Mapletown (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Riverside (0-1) vs Northgate (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Conemaugh Township (1-0) vs West Shamokin (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Fort Cherry (1-0) vs Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (1-0) at 4:00 PM
North Star (1-0) vs Juniata Valley (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Union City (1-0) vs Cochranton (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Summit Academy (0-1) vs New Brighton (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Monessen (1-0) vs West Greene (0-1) at 4:00 PM
United Valley (0-1) vs Homer-Center (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Union Area (0-0) vs Neshannock (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Moniteau (1-0) vs Port Allegany (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Uniontown (0-1) vs Perry Traditional Academy (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Mohawk Area (1-0) vs Laurel (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Sto-Rox (0-1) vs Carmichaels (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Mercer (1-0) vs Lakeview (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Portage (1-0) vs Marion Center (1-0) at 4:00 PM
South Side (1-0) vs Western Beaver (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Waynesburg Central (1-0) vs Jefferson-Morgan (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Steel Valley (0-1) vs Washington (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Quaker Valley (1-0) vs Keystone Oaks (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Rochester (0-1) vs Freedom Area (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Ellwood City (0-1) vs Shenango (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Charleroi (0-1) vs Yough (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) (0-1) vs Keystone (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Cornell (1-0) vs California (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Brentwood (0-1) vs South Allegheny (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Leechburg (0-1) vs Bethlehem Center (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Bentworth (1-0) vs Burgettstown (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Oil City (1-0) vs Mercyhurst Prep (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1) vs Mt. Pleasant (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Trinity (0-1) vs McGuffey (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Somerset (0-1) vs Huntingdon (1-0) at 4:00 PM
New Castle (1-0) vs Hopewell (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Greensburg Salem (0-1) vs Ligonier Valley (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Girard (1-0) vs Titusville (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Grove City (0-1) vs Fairview (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Avella (1-0) vs Carlynton (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Brookville (0-1) vs Karns City (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Knoch (0-1) vs North Catholic (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Imani Christian Academy (1-0) vs Beaver Falls (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Jeannette (0-1) vs Apollo Ridge (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Indiana (0-1) vs Ringgold (0-1) at 4:00 PM
South Fayette (1-0) vs Shaler Area (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Peters Township (1-0) vs McKeesport (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Woodland Hills (0-1) vs Penn Hills (0-1) at 4:00 PM
North Hills (0-1) vs Seneca Valley (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Moon Area (1-0) vs Montour (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Highlands (1-0) vs Elizabeth Forward (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Southmoreland (1-0) vs East Allegheny (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Penn-Trafford (1-0) vs Mt. Lebanon (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Derry (1-0) vs Freeport (1-0) at 4:00 PM
South Park (1-0) vs Deer Lakes (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Kiski Area (1-0) vs Norwin (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Taylor Allderdice (1-0) vs Hollidaysburg (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Greater Latrobe (0-1) vs Plum (1-0) at 4:00 PM
North Allegheny (1-0) vs Gateway (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Hempfield (0-0) vs Franklin Regional (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Central Valley (0-1) vs Thomas Jefferson (1-0) at 4:00 PM
West Allegheny (1-0) vs Chartiers Valley (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Burrell (0-1) vs Shady Side Academy (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Beaver (0-1) vs Blackhawk (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Avonworth (1-0) vs West Mifflin (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Punxsutawney (1-0) vs DuBois (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Connellsville (1-0) vs Meadville (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Ambridge (0-1) vs Laurel Highlands (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Mars (1-0) vs Bethel Park (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Baldwin (0-1) vs Fox Chapel (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Hampton (1-0) vs Armstrong (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Aliquippa (0-0) vs Belle Vernon (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Canon-McMillan (0-1) vs Upper St. Clair (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Brashear (0-1) vs Butler (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Hubbard (1-0) vs Wilmington Area (1-0) at 4:00 PM
St. Clairsville (0-1) vs Brownsville (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Pine-Richland (0-0) vs Central Catholic (0-1) at 4:30 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025
There are 4 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, August 30, including Westinghouse vs Linslya. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Valley (0-1) vs Riverview (1-0) at 9:00 AM
Westinghouse (1-0) vs Linsly (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Seton LaSalle (0-1) vs Bishop Canevin (0-0) at 4:00 PM
Slippery Rock (0-1) vs Franklin (0-1) at 4:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here