Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — October 24-25, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Friday, October 24
There are 86 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend feature some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as Shaler Area takes on Pine-Richland in a highly-ranked test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Peters Township vs Bethel Park. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Williamsport 5-2 Mountain Ridge 3-4 6:30 PM
Allegany 3-4 Northern 3-4 6:30 PM
University 6-2 Preston 1-5 7:00 PM
Uniontown 2-7 Southern 3-4 7:00 PM
Northgate 1-7 Chartiers-Houston 6-3 7:00 PM
Portage 2-7 Homer-Center 6-3 7:00 PM
Keystone 4-4 Coudersport 1-7 7:00 PM
Cornell 5-4 Monessen 5-3 7:00 PM
Riverview 3-5 Jeannette 6-3 7:00 PM
Serra Catholic 2-7 Fort Cherry 9-0 7:00 PM
Rochester 0-7 South Side 7-1 7:00 PM
Frazier 6-3 Springdale 0-7 7:00 PM
Mapletown 0-9 Carmichaels 3-5 7:00 PM
Leechburg 6-2 Greensburg Central Catholic 4-5 7:00 PM
Neshannock 6-2 Laurel 7-0 7:00 PM
Shady Side Academy 3-5 South Park 4-5 7:00 PM
Northern Cambria 3-5 River Valley 8-1 7:00 PM
West Branch 0-8 North Star 3-6 7:00 PM
United Valley 6-3 Purchase Line 3-6 7:00 PM
Riverside 4-3 Mohawk Area 4-5 7:00 PM
Trinity 4-4 Belle Vernon 3-6 7:00 PM
Steel Valley 4-3 South Allegheny 8-0 7:00 PM
Marion Center 8-1 Penns Manor 3-5 7:00 PM
Moniteau 2-6 St. Marys 3-6 7:00 PM
Sharpsville 1-7 Punxsutawney 8-1 7:00 PM
Waynesburg Central 3-4 Sto-Rox 1-7 7:00 PM
Mercer 3-5 Slippery Rock 3-5 7:00 PM
Washington 7-1 Seton LaSalle 6-1 7:00 PM
Keystone Oaks 4-4 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3-4 7:00 PM
Karns City 7-2 Wilmington Area 6-2 7:00 PM
Montour 6-3 West Allegheny 5-4 7:00 PM
California 8-1 Jefferson-Morgan 7-1 7:00 PM
Clairton 8-1 Brentwood 3-6 7:00 PM
Bethlehem Center 2-6 West Greene 1-8 7:00 PM
Avella 6-3 Bentworth 7-2 7:00 PM
North Allegheny 7-2 Seneca Valley 3-6 7:00 PM
Quaker Valley 3-6 McGuffey 0-9 7:00 PM
North Catholic 7-2 Hopewell 6-3 7:00 PM
Valley 0-8 Highlands 6-3 7:00 PM
Greensburg Salem 3-6 Southmoreland 8-1 7:00 PM
Freeport 6-3 Imani Christian Academy 8-1 7:00 PM
Carlynton 1-7 Charleroi 1-7 7:00 PM
Cambria Heights 8-1 West Shamokin 1-8 7:00 PM
Brookville 2-6 Redbank Valley 4-4 7:00 PM
Laurel Highlands 3-6 Thomas Jefferson 7-2 7:00 PM
Knoch 0-9 McKeesport 6-3 7:00 PM
Ellwood City 5-4 Beaver Falls 4-5 7:00 PM
Ligonier Valley 1-7 Apollo Ridge 6-3 7:00 PM
Mars 7-2 Indiana 4-5 7:00 PM
West Mifflin 3-6 Hampton 4-5 7:00 PM
Lakeview 0-7 Franklin 0-9 7:00 PM
Penn Hills 4-5 Plum 4-5 7:00 PM
Pine-Richland 7-1 Shaler Area 3-6 7:00 PM
Moon Area 6-3 South Fayette 5-4 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant 5-4 Elizabeth Forward 8-1 7:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon 2-6 Norwin 6-2 7:00 PM
Yough 2-7 Derry 5-4 7:00 PM
Woodland Hills 7-2 Kiski Area 5-4 7:00 PM
Oil City 8-1 Corry 6-2 7:00 PM
Gateway 2-7 Hempfield Area 3-1 7:00 PM
Central Valley 5-4 North Hills 2-7 7:00 PM
Fox Chapel 2-7 East Allegheny 1-8 7:00 PM
Ringgold 4-5 Chartiers Valley 6-3 7:00 PM
Carrick 1-4 Collinwood 1-5 7:00 PM
Brashear 1-7 Wheeling Central Catholic 5-2 7:00 PM
Deer Lakes 3-6 Burrell 4-5 7:00 PM
New Castle 7-2 Blackhawk 3-6 7:00 PM
Beaver 5-4 Avonworth 9-0 7:00 PM
Fairmont Senior 5-1 Connellsville 2-6 7:00 PM
Peters Township 8-0 Bethel Park 5-3 7:00 PM
Upper St. Clair 6-3 Baldwin 0-8 7:00 PM
Weir 0-7 Albert Gallatin 8-0 7:00 PM
Franklin Regional 1-8 Armstrong 3-6 7:00 PM
Aliquippa 5-3 Ambridge 1-8 7:00 PM
Central Catholic 7-1 Canon-McMillan 3-6 7:00 PM
Butler 6-3 Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 3-4 7:00 PM
Toronto 8-1 Brownsville 0-4 7:00 PM
Sherman 6-0 Clay-Battelle 6-1 7:30 PM
Greater Latrobe 2-7 Penn-Trafford 8-1 7:30 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Shenango 3-6 Summit Academy 1-8 12:30 PM
Freedom Area 4-5 Western Beaver 6-1 12:30 PM
Kiski School 0-1 Blue Ridge 4-4 2:00 PM
Union Area 0-7 New Brighton 5-3 7:00 PM
Burgettstown 1-7 Bishop Canevin 4-2 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.