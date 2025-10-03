Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — October 3-4, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Friday, October 3
There are 89 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as Mt. Lebanon takes on North Allegheny in a highly-ranked test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 88 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Moon Area vs Peters Township. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Oil City (5-1) vs Erie (1-5) at 6:00 PM
Albert Gallatin (6-0) vs Clear Spring (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Berkeley Springs (2-3) vs Southern (1-3) at 6:30 PM
University (4-1) vs Butler (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Woodrow Wilson (2-2) vs Preston (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Morgantown (5-0) vs Wheeling Park (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Buckhannon-Upshur (0-4) vs Fairmont Senior (2-1) at 7:00 PM
East Fairmont (1-4) vs Byrd (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Meadow Bridge (3-0) vs Clay-Battelle (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Hampshire (3-2) vs Northern (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Mountain Ridge (2-2) vs Frankfort (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Chartiers-Houston (3-3) vs Monessen (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Greensburg Central Catholic (3-3) vs Jeannette (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Fort Cherry (6-0) vs Cornell (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Moniteau (2-4) vs Ridgway (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Conemaugh Valley (0-6) vs Homer-Center (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Penns Manor (3-3) vs Conemaugh Township (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Shenango (2-4) vs Rochester (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Northgate (0-5) vs South Side (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Springdale (0-4) vs Clairton (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Frazier (3-2) vs Leechburg (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Greenville (5-1) vs Lakeview (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Summit Academy (1-5) vs Laurel (5-0) at 7:00 PM
River Valley (5-1) vs Purchase Line (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2-4) vs South Park (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Hancock (0-4) vs North Star (2-4) at 7:00 PM
West Shamokin (0-6) vs United Valley (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Karns City (4-2) vs Westinghouse (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Moniteau (2-4) vs Ridgway/Johnsonburg (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mohawk Area (2-4) vs New Brighton (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Seton LaSalle (4-1) vs Sto-Rox (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson (5-1) vs Trinity (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Marion Center (6-0) vs Northern Cambria (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Southmoreland (6-0) vs Yough (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Keystone Oaks (3-3) vs Washington (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Montour (4-2) vs New Castle (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Freedom Area (3-3) vs Riverside (2-2) at 7:00 PM
McKeesport (4-2) vs West Mifflin (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Western Beaver (5-0) vs Ellwood City (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Charleroi (1-5) vs Ligonier Valley (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Cochranton (2-3) vs Cambridge Springs (3-3) at 7:00 PM
California (5-1) vs Carmichaels (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Burgettstown (1-4) vs Neshannock (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Keystone (3-3) vs Bucktail (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Riverview (3-2) vs Brentwood (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Serra Catholic (1-5) vs Bishop Canevin (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Bethlehem Center (1-5) vs Jefferson-Morgan (6-0) at 7:00 PM
West Greene (1-5) vs Bentworth (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Mapletown (0-6) vs Avella (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Hempfield (1-6) vs Norwin (4-2) at 7:00 PM
McGuffey (0-6) vs Hopewell (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Titusville (1-5) vs Hickory (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Grove City (4-2) vs Sharon (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Greensburg Salem (2-4) vs Mt. Pleasant (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Highlands (3-3) vs Freeport (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Waynesburg Central (2-3) vs Carlynton (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Laurel Highlands (2-4) vs Ringgold (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Somerset (2-4) vs Bedford (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Knoch (0-6) vs Mars (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Union Area (0-4) vs Beaver Falls (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Steel Valley (4-2) vs Apollo Ridge (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Indiana (3-3) vs Hampton (2-4) at 7:00 PM
University Prep (3-2) vs Taylor Allderdice (3-2) at 7:00 PM
South Fayette (5-1) vs Upper St. Clair (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Meadville (1-5) vs Franklin (0-6) at 7:00 PM
North Hills (1-5) vs Plum (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Pine-Richland (4-1) vs Penn Hills (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Moon Area (4-2) vs Peters Township (5-0) at 7:00 PM
East Allegheny (0-6) vs Imani Christian Academy (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon (2-4) vs North Allegheny (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Derry (3-3) vs Elizabeth Forward (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Greater Latrobe (2-4) vs Kiski Area (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Gateway (1-5) vs Penn-Trafford (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Slippery Rock (2-4) vs Conneaut (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Central Valley (2-4) vs North Catholic (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Fox Chapel (2-4) vs Franklin Regional (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Brownsville (0-4) vs Carrick (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Brashear (0-6) vs Perry Traditional Academy (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Valley (0-5) vs Burrell (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Deer Lakes (2-4) vs Beaver (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Quaker Valley (3-3) vs Avonworth (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Karns City (4-2) vs DuBois (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Chartiers Valley (5-1) vs Belle Vernon (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Ambridge (1-5) vs Blackhawk (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Shaler Area (1-5) vs Central Catholic (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Woodland Hills (4-2) vs Armstrong (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Aliquippa (3-2) vs West Allegheny (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Seneca Valley (2-4) vs Canon-McMillan (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, October 4. The first game, Ironton vs Uniontown, starts at 12:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
ronton (5-1) vs Uniontown (2-4) at 12:00 PM
South Allegheny (6-0) vs Shady Side Academy (3-3) at 2:00 PM
Kiski Area (3-3) vs Wyoming Seminary College Prep (0-1) at 2:00 PM
Reynolds (6-0) vs Wilmington Area (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Punxsutawney (6-0) vs Redbank Valley (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.