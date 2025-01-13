Plum’s Owen Proskin Balances Basketball, Track, and Dreams of Decathlon Stardom
PLUM, PENNSYLVANIA — Owen Proskin's rest time after helping the Plum boys basketball team fight through a defensive Section 5-2A battle with Kiski Area on Jan. 10 at home was short. Proskin scored five points as the Mustangs lost a physically taxing battle, 57-30. But, no matter the result on the hardwood, Proskin, a 6-foot-5 forward, had to be on the move the next day.
Proskin made a 118.9-mile trip to compete in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor track meet at Edinboro University. While Proskin has always been a multi-sport athlete and enjoys basketball, his college dream is to be a decathlete.
Proskin is being recruited by High Point, Lehigh and Missouri. He also reached out to the coaches at Miami (Florida).
"Ever since I was young, the energy to put me in any sport," Proskin said. "I like the fact it drains me at the end of the day, having to do all 10 events. Each event is going to work my mind to perform a different task."
During the meet at Edinboro, Proskin won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.5 seconds. Proskin also finished in second place in the high jump with a leap of 6-0 and was 16th in the shot put with a throw of 38-5 1/2.
Proskin will compete in the indoor nationals in the pentathlon. He is hoping to hit the qualifying standard against the Adidas Summer Nationals. Last year, Proskin placed fourth in the decathlon, his second All-American honor in the Adidas event.
Proskin used to compete in club track but runs unattached now. However, to pick up the skills that Proskin needs for the many events he has to tackle during track, Proskin must seek guidance from different coaches. Proskin has gone to Vault Athletics in Irwin to help build up his success in the pole vault.
Proskin works out on his own at a facility in Harmar and has gotten advice on the high jump and long jump from local college coaches.
"I would say to have open ears everywhere, Proskin said. "There's a ton of stuff online that can help you. There are coaches who have experience from being there themselves. They can provide more wisdom and knowledge. It’s an adjustment to change how busy you are if you can get into a good rhythm. "
While pursuing his goals in track, Proskin wanted to help his high school basketball teammates turn the program around. Proskin returned to summer gym workouts not long after competing in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championships in the 110-meter hurdles last spring. The Mustangs were determined to get better.
Plum only won one section game last season and hasn't reached the WPIAL playoffs since 2016. The Mustangs, who are 6-5 overall and 2-3 in Section 2-5A, opened section play with consecutive wins.
While the Mustangs have cooled off, they are in better position to make the postseason.
"For a couple of teammates and I, this is our third year playing together," Proskin said. "We are buying into our new coaches system. There are going to be ups and downs in basketball. That's how it is. I feel like we are about to turn the corner and have adapted to coach (Dave) Pucka's system."
Proskin is prepared for the battle and of attempting to help Plum reach the playoffs while agian qualifying for the outdoor nationals.
"I have a pretty good schedule," Proskin said. "I lift three days a week, have an acceleration day and a hurdle day attached to that. It's a process of what works on what day. I'm big on that. My dad and I have come up with a good schedule."
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo