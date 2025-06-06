Rod Steele Named Head Football Coach at Bishop Canevin After Brief Retirement
Rod Steele withdrew his name from reapplying to lead the West Mifflin football program after last season. At the time, he wasn't sure if he wanted to coach again, as his son, Ricco, is a freshman at Bowling Green.
However, Steele felt the pull to coach and chose to become the eighth coach in Bishop Canevin's history.
Faith and Family Motivate Comeback
“I would like to say it’s an honor and a privilege to be named head football coach at Bishop Canevin High School. I’m very thankful for Bishop Canevin and the Pittsburgh Catholic diocese for giving me this opportunity to come out of retirement to lead God’s Children at Bishop Canevin High School, Steele said in a statement posted on Bishop Canevin's website. "As a parishioner at St. Thomas the apostle (St. Therese) in Munhall. I’m very grateful to give back to the Catholic diocese as the Catholic diocese has done so much for me and my family growing up as students and parishioners."
A Proven Winner: State Titles and Historic Runs
Steele has won 101 games during his time in stints at West Mifflin and Steel Valley. Most notably, Steele led Steel Valley to Class 2A WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2016. The team was led by future Pitt standout Paris Ford and beat each of their opponents by 35 points or more.
The players on that team referred to themselves as the "Mercy Boys" as they became the first team since the rule was enacted to beat all of their opponents by 35 or more.
Most shocking was Steel Valley's destruction of Southern Columbia, the most successful football program in Pennsylvania history since the state started contesting state championships in 1988, 49-7.
Coaching Legacy: Steel Valley to West Mifflin
During Steele's time with the Ironmen, Steel Valley added an additional WPIAL title in 2018. Steele led West Mifflin to the playoffs three times during his tenure with the school, which stretched from 2019 to 2024.
Canevin Eyes Championship Push in 2025
Bishop Canevin finished in second place in the Black Hills Conference last season. The Crusaders went 9-3 overall and 5-1 in conference. Bishop Canevin reached theWPIAL Class 1A semifinals before losing 24-0 to Clairton.
