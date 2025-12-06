La Salle vs. Central Catholic: Live score updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A championship
The La Salle College Explorers (12-1) play the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings (13-1) in the PIAA Class 6A championship on Saturday at Chapman Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Vikings lost to St. Joseph's Prep in the title game last season. It would be their third PIAA title and first since 2007.
The Explorers have won one PIAA title, in 2009, and they were last in the title game in 2010.
Players to Watch
La Salle
- Joey O'Brien, Sr., ATH - 5-star signed to Notre Dame
- Grayson McKeogh, Sr., OT - 4-star signed to Notre Dame
- Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB - 3-star signed to Mizzou
- JP Oates, Sr., TE - 3-star signed to Virginia Tech
Central Catholic
- James Halter, Jr., OL - 4-star committed to Notre Dame
Kimmy Kalis, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
- Ashton Blatt, Sr., DE - 3-star signed to North Carolina
- Colsen Gatten, Sr., LB - 3-star signed to Duke
