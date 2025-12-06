High School

La Salle vs. Central Catholic: Live score updates of Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A championship

Get game updates of the PIAA championship between the Explorers and the Vikings

La Salle's JP Oates, 2, celebrates his touchdown against Easton with teammates, Joey O'Brien, 6, Josh Simmons, 8, and Chima Auguste, 12, during the PIAA football quarterfinals in Bethlehem on Nov. 21, 2025. / Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The La Salle College Explorers (12-1) play the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings (13-1) in the PIAA Class 6A championship on Saturday at Chapman Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Vikings lost to St. Joseph's Prep in the title game last season. It would be their third PIAA title and first since 2007.

The Explorers have won one PIAA title, in 2009, and they were last in the title game in 2010.

Players to Watch

La Salle

  • Joey O'Brien, Sr., ATH - 5-star signed to Notre Dame
  • Grayson McKeogh, Sr., OT - 4-star signed to Notre Dame
  • Gavin Sidwar, Sr., QB - 3-star signed to Mizzou
  • JP Oates, Sr., TE - 3-star signed to Virginia Tech

Central Catholic

  • James Halter, Jr., OL - 4-star committed to Notre Dame
    Kimmy Kalis, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
  • Ashton Blatt, Sr., DE - 3-star signed to North Carolina
  • Colsen Gatten, Sr., LB - 3-star signed to Duke

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

