Winter Weather Prompts Schedule Changes for Friday's Maine Basketball Tournament Regional Finals
Winter weather is headed towards Maine in the midst of the state's high school basketball postseason tournament, and officials with the governing body Maine Principals Association (MPA) adjusted Friday's game schedule to beat the eye(s) of the storm statewide.
Earlier Tip-Offs Are Schedule to Get Ahead of the Weather
Games at the Portland Expo, Augusta Civic Center and Cross Insurance Center in Bangor all bumped up.
The two scheduled Portland games changed the most. The Class B South girls final between No. 2 Oceanside and No. 1 Gray-New Gloucester moved up from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Class B South boys final, pitting No. 4 Yarmouth and No. 2 Medomak Valley, moved to 3:45 p.m. from 7:45 p.m.
Weather Advisory Issues for South Central, Southwest and Western Maine Triggered The Move
The National Weather Service issued a weather advisory for portions of south central, southwest and western Maine in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters expect between 3-5 inches of snow.
Augusta is the geographic tip of the advisory's impacted area. The Class A North finals moved up an hour each. The girls game between No. 2 Hampden Academy and No. 1 Mt. Ararat tips off at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The boys contest featuring No. 3 Brunswick and No. 1 Camden Hills jumped up to 6:45 p.m. from 8:30 p.m.
Finally, in Bangor, Class B North finals changes are as follows. The girls game between No. 3 Lawrence and No. 1 Gardiner shifted up to 5 p.m. from 7 p.m. The boys game pitting No. 3 Gardiner and No. 1 Cony is now 6:45 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m. Bangor itself is expected to see little if any, impactful precipitation, but teams traveling from the south would be affected.
Friday's Regional Final Schedule
at Portland Expo
2 p.m., Class B South Girls
3:45 p.m., Class B South Boys
at Augusta Civic Center
5 p.m., Class A North Girls
6:45 p.m., Class A North Boys
at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)
5 p.m., Class B North Girls
6:45 p.m. Class B North Boys
All games will continue to be streamed on WHOU.live, which requires a paid subscription. No changes to Saturday's schedule, which features games at all three sites, have been made.