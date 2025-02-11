Top Pennsylvania high school girls wrestlers in 2025
As we enter the final month of the Pennsylvania high school wrestling season, High School on SI and SBLive Pennsylvania took time to highlight some of the state's top girls wrestlers to watch over the final weeks of the season.
Weights and records through Feb. 5
J.C. Allis, Towanda, sophomore
Weight class: 124
Season record: 13-2
Career record: 27-3
Allis wrestled for Athens as an eighth-grader, then took last season off before returning this winter with the Knights. She won her first tournament at Jarvis Memorial and reached the final at Queen of the Hill.
Juliet Alt, Chestnut Ridge, freshman
Weight class: 155
Season record: 21-1
The nation’s No. 10-ranked 155-pounder according to USA Wrestling arrived at Chestnut Ridge after placing fourth at 66 kilograms at the U15 Women’s National Championships. She opened the season by winning at Women of Ironman, joined by victories at Powerade, Mid-Winter Mayhem, Lady Trojan, Lady Mountie and Curwensville. Her only loss came in the Beast of the East final to New Jersey’s Ella Poalillo, ranked No. 2 at 155.
MacKenna Atkinson, Souderton, sophomore
Weight class: 235
Season record: 22-2
Career record: 66-10
Atkinson finished her first high school season by reaching the final at the inaugural PIAA state tournament, losing to her kryptonite — Panther Valley’s Brenda Banks, who beat Atkinson four times last season. She took fifth at Fargo U16 nationals in July, and this season she has won titles at North Penn, Big Spring, Governor Mifflin, North Allegheny and the New Years Rumble.
Emma Bacon, Wyoming Seminary, sophomore
Weight class: 125
Among the titles Bacon won during her freshman season were the National Prep Wrestling Championships and the Girls High School Recruiting Showcase, and she finished second at 57 kilograms at the U17 Women’s National Championships and third at Fargo U16 Nationals. She opened this season by reaching the final at Super 32, winning at the Women of Ironman and taking second at the Midlands Championships.
Brenda Banks, Panther Valley, junior
Weight class: 235
Season record: 25-1
Career record: 63-2
Banks has yet to lose a match at a state tournament, winning a MyHouse Girls championship as a freshman and the inaugural PIAA 235 title last year to cap an undefeated sophomore season. After winning a Fargo U16 national title in July, she opened this season with titles at Queen of the Hill and Coal Cracker, with her only loss in the BAGUBA Brawl final.
Jaclyn Bouzakis, Wyoming Seminary, sophomore
Weight class: 105
Bouzakis is the youngest of three siblings who have dominated on the wrestling mat. She won a U17 Worlds bronze medal the summer before her freshman year, then followed with titles at the National Prep Wrestling Championships and Fargo 16U Nationals and reaching the final at 46 kilograms at the U17 Women’s National Championships. The nation’s No. 5 wrestler pound-for-pound according to USA Wrestling took second at Super 32 and won at Women of Ironman and the Warrior Women’s Open.
Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern, senior
Weight class: 127
Season record: 25-8
Career record: 128-41
Chiesa has rewritten the history books throughout her career. As a sophomore, she won sectional and district titles and finished second at regionals before becoming the first girl to win a match at the PIAA boys state championships, missing the podium by one round. Last year, she became the first girl to win 100 matches in boys wrestling, again won sectionals and finished second at districts and regionals before going 2-2 at state. She also won two unofficial state championships and finished eighth in the 57-kilogram division at the U-20 Women’s National Championships and fifth at Fargo Junior Nationals.
Lane Fordyce, Bishop McCort, junior
Weight class: 124
Season record: 6-2
Career record: 52-10
Fordyce won a district title as a sophomore before losing in the finals at the regional and PIAA state championships. She opened the year with a seventh-place finish at the Women of Ironman tournament.
Jordyn Fouse, Bishop McCort, senior
Weight class: 148
Season record: 12-2
Career record: 82-4
Fouse split time between wrestling boys and girls as a freshman at Northern Bedford, going 14-14 against boys and 7-0 en route to winning a non-PIAA state title. She transferred to Bishop McCort the following year and continued her dominance, losing only once each of the next two seasons and winning state championships — including the inaugural PIAA title at 136 — and taking second in the U-17 61-kilogram division at the Women’s National Championships. This year, she has runner-up finishes at Beast of the East and Mid-Winter Mayhem while winning at Coal Cracker.
Isis France, Wyoming Seminary, senior
Weight class: 140
The Glendale, Ariz., native is ranked No. 1 in the nation at 140 by USA Wrestling following a junior year that included titles at the National Prep Wrestling Championships, Girls Recruiting Showcase and Fargo Junior Nationals 1st 135 and a runner-up finish at 65 kilograms at the U17 Women’s National Championships.
Zoe Furman, Montgomery, junior
Weight class: 130
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 40-5
Furman finished fourth at state as a freshman but missed all but one match during her sophomore year due to injury. She’s made up for lost time this season, winning 21 of her first 24 matches by fall and taking home titles at the Hanover Area Holiday Classic, Matness at the MACC and Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Charlotte Gilfoil, Central Dauphin, senior
Weight class: 142
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 58-2
Gilfoil went undefeated throughout her debut last season until the state final, where she lost to Gettysburg’s Zoey Haines in the 148 final. The following month, she took seventh in the U-20 65-kilogram division at the Women’s National Championships, and the Lock Haven commit won titles at Dallastown and Matness at the MACC this season.
Ava Golding, Kiski Area, junior
Weight class: 136
Season record: 25-0
Career record: 60-5
Golding wrestled mostly at junior high boys tournaments as a freshman, winning her only girls tournament (Powerade) in late December. Last year, she won district and regional titles before finishing third at the inaugural PIAA state tournament. This year, she won her second Powerade title along with wins at Lady Falcon, Mid-Winter Mayhem, Butler and North Allegheny, moving her to No. 25 in USA Wrestling’s national rankings at 140 pounds.
Xuan Graham, Southern Lehigh, freshman
Weight class: 106
Season record: 20-0
Graham has been one of the most dominant wrestlers pound-for-pound in the state, with 17 wins by fall and two technical falls among her first 20 matches, with titles at Pottstown, North Penn, Big Red, the Panther Brawl and the Hanover Area Holiday Classic.
Zoey Haines, Gettysburg, senior
Weight class: 142
Season record: 28-2
Career record: 93-8
Haines is closing in on 100 career victories as she seeks a third consecutive state championship — one at the MyHouse Girls championships as a sophomore and the 148 title when the PIAA debuted its girls state meet last season. Her only two losses this season came in the finals at Dallastown and Beast of the East, and she owns titles at Governor Mifflin and New Years Rumble as well as an eighth-place finish at last April’s U-17 Women’s National Championships at 65 kilograms.
Caroline Hattala, Quakertown, junior
Weight class: 190
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 68-4
Hattala vaulted to No. 12 in the most recent USA Wrestling national rankings on the strength of titles at North Penn, Beast of the East, Mid-Winter Mayhem, Coal Cracker and Lady Trojan. She’ll vie for a second state title next month after winning as a freshman and placing sixth as a sophomore.
Ella Hesener, Parkland, senior
Weight class: 100
Season record: 21-3
Career record: 81-22
Hesener has placed at each of the past three state tournaments, finishing sixth and third at the unofficial championships as a ninth- and 10th-grader before placing fourth at 100 as a junior. Hesener started the season wrestling at 106 and finished second at North Penn and third at Governor Mifflin before dropping to 100 and winning Mid-Winter Mayhem and the EPC Championships.
Julia Horger, Conwell-Egan, junior
Weight class: 112
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 64-1
Horger finished second at the MyHouse Girls State Championships as a freshman at Bensalem before transferring to Conwell-Egan, where she went undefeated last year to win the inaugural PIAA title at 106, then won the Fargo U16 Freestyle title at 106 in July. She’s won five titles this winter at North Penn, Beast of the East, Souderton Big Red, Coal Cracker and Battle for the Buck.
Morgan Hyland, Easton, freshman
Weight class: 106
Season record: 23-2
Hyland’s only two defeats this season were by forfeit after injuring herself in the semifinals at Beast of the East. She returned three weeks later, and since then, she’s won titles at the EPC Championships and the Lady Trojan Invitational.
Aubre Krazer, Easton, senior
Weight class: 136
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 89-1
The Lehigh commit went undefeated during her first three seasons, winning two unofficial state championships before capturing the inaugural PIAA 130 title last March. Krazer then reached the final at the Women’s National Championships in the U20 59-kilogram division. She suffered her first career high school loss in the Beast of the East final to Archbishop Spaulding’s Taina Fernandez (the No. 1 wrestler pound-for-pound in USA Wrestling’s national rankings) but rebounded with 17 consecutive wins, including a title at the Lady Trojan Invitational, and is No. 9 in USA Wrestling’s pound-for-pound national rankings.
Maya Krieger, Bensalem, senior
Weight class: 170
Season record: 7-6
Career record: 36-20
Krieger reached the state finals in each of the past two seasons, rebounding from a fourth-place finish at the regional championships to post three narrow victories en route to the title match. She missed a month of this season but returned to place sixth at Big Red and third at Battle for the Buck.
Sienna Landrum, Downingtown West, senior
Weight class: 142
Season record: 11-3
Career record: 65-11
Landrum has two second-place and a third-place finish at her first three girls state tournaments, including a runner-up finish to Chestnut Ridge’s Violette Lasure at the inaugural PIAA state championships last March. She has runner-up finishes at North Penn and the New Years Rumble and a third-place medal from Beast of the East on her resumé this season.
Violette Lasure, Chestnut Ridge, sophomore
Weight class: 148
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 55-0
How dominant has Lasure been during her first two seasons? Only three of her matches have gone the full six minutes, with 51 wins by fall and one forfeit. She pinned Sienna Landrum in the second round of their PIAA 142 state championship match last year, then took third at 65 kilograms at the U-17 Women’s National Championships, and won at 142 pounds at Fargo U16 Nationals. This year, Lasure already owns titles at Beast of the East, Powerade, Curwensville, Mid-Winter Mayhem, Lady Mountie and Lady Trojan.
Taina McGowan, Wyoming Seminary, sophomore
Weight class: 130
The New Brunswick, N.J., native closed out her freshman year by winning a Fargo 16U national championship at 130 pounds. She finished fifth at Super 32 and second at the Midlands Championships this year and is ranked No. 2 in the nation by USA Wrestling.
Jael Miller, Punxsutawney, senior
Weight class: 170
Season record: 22-0
Career record: 61-1
Miller is a home-schooled wrestler who has dominated for four years for the Groundhogs, with her only loss coming in the final of the unofficial state championships her sophomore year. She has won 50 consecutive matches since that day, including the inaugural PIAA state title last year and titles at Ram Slam, Powerade, Curwensville, Mid-Winter Mayhem and Sharpsville this season. She also took third at 170 at Fargo Junior Nationals and is No. 22 pound-for-pound in USA Wrestling’s national rankings.
Emily Murphy, Montgomery, senior
Weight class: 124
Season record: 31-0
Career record: 92-7
Murphy finished second at the MyGirls state championships as a sophomore and third at the inaugural PIAA state tournament last year — in the semifinals, she was the only wrestler to go the distance with Aubre Krazer during her undefeated season, which was Murphy’s last high school defeat. She took eighth at 125 at Fargo Junior Nationals in July, and this winter, the nation’s No. 12 125-pounder in the most recent USA Wrestling rankings has won titles at Matness at the MACC, Mid-Winter Mayhem, Bald Eagle Area and the Williamsport Showcase.
Grace Nesbitt, Neshaminy, sophomore
Weight class: 112
Season record: 19-5
Career record: 41-6
Nesbitt’s only loss last season came in the inaugural PIAA 100-pound title to Valarie Solorio in the Canon-McMillan wrestler’s final match before heading to Iowa. She started the season with a runner-up finish at the North Penn Invitational, then took fifth at the Beast of the East, won at the Ralph Wetzel Girls Classic and lost in the Battle for the Buck final.
Julissa Ortiz, Mariana Bracetti, junior
Weight class: 130
Season record: 8-0
Career record: 20-2
Ortiz finished sixth at the PIAA boys district meet her freshman year, then turned her attention to the girls state championships last season, winning district before finishing second at the regional and state meets — competing at state wearing her good friend Samiyah Rahming’s headgear to honor her after Rahming missed weigh-ins at regionals. This season, she won titles at Pottstown and Ralph Wetzel.
Jurelys Peguero del Rosario, J.P. McCaskey, senior
Weight class: 190
Season record: 22-2
Career record: 67-24
Del Rosario didn’t turn out for wrestling until her sophomore year, taking her lumps early before placing seventh at state. She came back last year to finish fifth at the inaugural PIAA state meet, and this year, she sits 18th in the most recent USA Wrestling rankings, posting victories at Governor Mifflin and the Lancaster-Lebanon Girls Championships.
Samiyah Rahming, Northeast, junior
Weight class: 114
Season record: 19-8
Career record: 65-28
Rahming wrestles exclusively in the boys division during the regular season, placing third at the district meet as a freshman. Last year, she won the girls district title at 112 pounds before encountering traffic heading to regionals, missing weigh-ins by mere minutes to crash out of the meet. She came back to place seventh at 112 pounds at the Fargo 16U Nationals.
Sierra Ripka, Greater Nanticoke, junior
Weight class: 170
Season record: 25-1
Career record: 50-7
Ripka reached the semifinals of her first state tournament last March on her way to a fourth-place finish. Her only loss so far this season came in the Souderton Big Red final, with titles at Queen of the Hill, Hanover Area Holiday Classic and Coal Cracker to her credit.
Journie Rodriguez, JP McCaskey, senior
Weight class: 112
Season record: 27-0
Career record: 84-3
Rodriguez placed sixth at the boys sectional meet her sophomore year before winning her first MyHouse Girls state title. She wrestled exclusively in the girls division last year, losing only once in 32 matches and winning the 112 state title and the Jonathan E. Mitchell Outstanding Wrestler award. Among the Lock Haven commit’s victories this season are titles at the Governor Mifflin and Lancaster-Lebanon Girls Championships.
Lillian Rumsey, Williamsport, junior
Weight class: 118
Season record: 29-0
Career record: 77-2
Rumsey’s only two career losses have come at the state championships, falling in the semifinals as a freshman and the quarterfinals last year — she placed second both years. She broke her hand in late October and received clearance from her doctor just before the season began. She’s extended her win streak to 31 with titles at Matness at the MACC, Mid-Winter Mayhem, Bald Eagle Area and the Williamsport Showcase, and USA Wrestling has her No. 25 in its most recent national rankings.
Natalie Rush, Canon-McMillan, senior
Weight class: 190
Season record: 24-5
Career record: 95-12
The West Liberty recruit finished third at the unofficial state championships as a freshman, then reached the finals each of the past two seasons — winning district and regional titles as a junior before falling to Bishop McCort’s Alyssa Favara in the title match. After kicking off this season with a fifth-place finish at the Women of Ironman, she placed second at Findlay and Powerade and third at Butler.
Ylyana Sandoval, Wyoming Seminary, sophomore
Weight class: 170
Sandoval arrived at Wyoming Seminary this fall after an impressive freshman season at Crook County in Prineville, Ore., where she went 27-3 (26 wins by fall) and won the Oregon 4A/3A/2A/1A state title at 190 pounds. She also won a title at the Journeymen Women’s World Classic and placed fifth at Super 32.
Haley Smarsh, Moon, sophomore
Weight class: 130
Season record: 19-6
Career record: 47-7
Smarsh didn’t lose during her freshman season until the state final, where she lost to Easton’s Aubre Krazer. This year, she’s faced stiffer competition, and while she’s dropped more matches, she’s gaining valuable experience along with a fifth-place medal at the Women of Ironman, an eighth at Beast of the East, and titles at North Allegheny and Bald Eagle.
Makayla Smith, Northern York, freshman
Weight class: 100
Season record: 27-0
Smith prepped for her first high school season by finishing fifth at 94 pounds in the U16 Women’s Freestyle at Fargo Nationals. So far this season, she’s won titles at Coal Cracker and Big Spring, with none of her matches yet to last six minutes.
Raegan Snider, Northern Bedford, senior
Weight class: 155
Season record: 22-4
Career record: 71-13
Snider started her career with the Panthers by placing sixth at state as a freshman. She transferred to Bishop McCort as a sophomore, when she won regionals and took second at state, before returning to Northern Bedford last year, where she won another regional title and placed third at the first PIAA state meet. Her only losses this year have been to a trio of nationally ranked wrestlers, leading to a fourth-place finish at Beast of the East, second at Mid-Winter Mayhem and a victory at the Coal Cracker Invitational.
Marlee Solomon, Canon-McMillan, sophomore
Weight class: 112
Season record: 27-3
Career record: 75-6
Solomon had a banner freshman year at Newport Harbor in California, finishing fifth at the CIF state championships, winning a High School National Championship at 100 pounds and finishing second at 106 at Fargo 16U Nationals. USA Wrestling’s No. 8-ranked wrestler at 115 has won 15 in a row since a second-round defeat at Powerade for an illegal slam, including a title at the Butler Tournament — she also placed fourth at the Women of Ironman early in the year.
Savannah Witt, Palisades, senior
Weight class: 118
Season record: 28-1
Career record: 82-3
Witt’s last defeat to an in-state opponent was to Sierra Chiesa in the final of the MyHouse Girls state championships two years ago. She went unbeaten in winning the inaugural PIAA title at 118 last season, took second at 120 at Fargo and seventh in the U20 55-kilogram bracket at the Women’s National Championships. Her only defeat this winter was to New Jersey’s Elle Changaris in the quarterfinals of the Beast of the East. Witt finished third at the tournament to go with titles at North Penn, Big Red, Coal Cracker and the Penn Manor New Years Rumble.
