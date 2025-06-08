Top Senior Stars Named to Inaugural Pennsylvania High School Baseball All-Star Game
Inaugural All-Star Game Set for State College
The Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association announced the rosters for the inaugural Pennsylvania High School Baseball All-Star Game. The game will be played on June 22 at Medlar Field in State College.
The East team's senior all-stars will include players from Districts 1, 2, 3, 11 and 12. The West will include Districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 in a nine-inning game. All the seniors were chosen by their high school coaches who are members of the PSBCA , and were chosen by a committee.
Here are the rosters for both sides:
East Team Roster Breakdown
Meet the East: District 1-3, 11, and 12 Standouts Headline the Squad
Coaches: Sandy Menichetti (Holy Cross); Jesse Bortner (Big Springs); Scott Buffington (Schuylkill Haven).
Pitchers: Trevor Lugara (North Penn); Evan Jones (Methacton); Austin Dahl (Upper Dublin); Richie Bayachek (Archbishop Wood); Mason Keith (Pennsbury); Gavin Miller (Exeter Township); Conner Rippo (Northeastern); Noah Heath (Lower Dauphin); Eddie Dingle (St. Joe's Prep).
Catchers: Chase Jones (North Penn); Erick Lopez (William Allen)
First base: Nick Ledger (Hazleton), Caeden Deegan (Bethlehem Catholic).
Infielders: Silvio Giardina (Pittston); Mason Sanno (West Perry); Rocco DelGuidice (Pocono Mountain East); Trey Strickler (Berks Catholic); Thomas Kratz (Methacton); Ryan Webber (Pennsbury).
Outfielders: Max Forgione (Dunmore); Brett Connolly (Downingtown West); Chase Kilareski (Nazareth); Robbie Grasso (St. Joe's Prep); Eric Berman (Upper Dublin); Travis LaCoe (Abington Heights).
Designated hitters: Travis Jenkins (Governor Mifflin); Ethan Hunt (Ephrata).
West Team Roster Breakdown
West’s Best: District 4-10 Stars Aim to Shine in All-Star Debut
Coaches: Mike Myers (Southern Columbia), Mike Kramer (Central Mountain), Sid Landsberry (Clearfield) and Dan Oliastro (Riverside).
Pitchers: Guy Longenberger (Southern Columbia); Eric Mykut (Huntingdon); Adam Radowski (Bishop McCort); Greg Minnick (Indiana); Colby Weber (Shaler); Cy Herchelroath (Elizabeth Forward); Keegan Diel (Pine-Richland); Coy Martino (Punxsutawney); Maddox Bell (Lakeview).
Catchers: Callen Miller (Somerset); Brock Budacki (New Brighton).
First base: Zane Haggans (Somerset); Derek Small (Clarion).
Infielders: Trent Wetzel (Hughesville); Jett Burger (Southern Fulton); Jay Hoenstine (Central Martinsburg); Sebastian Rhodes (State College); Ryan Petras (Bethel Park); Jaxon Covell (Titusville).
Outfielders: Jeremy Haigh (Fox Chapel); Chase Williamson (Forest Hills); Luke Kosko (Thomas Jefferson); Brayden Fox (DuBois Central Catholic); Eli Mandler (Upper St. Clair); Wyatt Burchill (Saegertown).
Designated hitters: Lucas Oleksa (Windber), Aidan Snowberger (Dubois CC), Owen Dye (Lakeview).
About the Selection Process
The rosters for the inaugural Pennsylvania High School Baseball All-Star Game were selected through a multi-step process, starting with nominations from coaches and then final selections were made by a committee of coaches.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo