High School

Top Senior Stars Named to Inaugural Pennsylvania High School Baseball All-Star Game

East vs. West showdown set for June 22 at Penn State’s Medlar Field; full rosters feature top talent from all 12 PIAA districts

Josh Rizzo

New Brighton pitcher Brock Budacki (0) begins his delivery during the WPIAL Class 2A Section II game between New Brighton and Neshannock at Jack Critchfield Park in Slippery Rock, Pa. on May 5, 2025.
New Brighton pitcher Brock Budacki (0) begins his delivery during the WPIAL Class 2A Section II game between New Brighton and Neshannock at Jack Critchfield Park in Slippery Rock, Pa. on May 5, 2025. / Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inaugural All-Star Game Set for State College

The Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association announced the rosters for the inaugural Pennsylvania High School Baseball All-Star Game. The game will be played on June 22 at Medlar Field in State College.

The East team's senior all-stars will include players from Districts 1, 2, 3, 11 and 12. The West will include Districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 in a nine-inning game. All the seniors were chosen by their high school coaches who are members of the PSBCA , and were chosen by a committee.

Here are the rosters for both sides:

East Team Roster Breakdown

Meet the East: District 1-3, 11, and 12 Standouts Headline the Squad

Coaches: Sandy Menichetti (Holy Cross); Jesse Bortner (Big Springs); Scott Buffington (Schuylkill Haven).

Pitchers: Trevor Lugara (North Penn); Evan Jones (Methacton); Austin Dahl (Upper Dublin); Richie Bayachek (Archbishop Wood); Mason Keith (Pennsbury); Gavin Miller (Exeter Township); Conner Rippo (Northeastern); Noah Heath (Lower Dauphin); Eddie Dingle (St. Joe's Prep).

Catchers: Chase Jones (North Penn); Erick Lopez (William Allen)

First base: Nick Ledger (Hazleton), Caeden Deegan (Bethlehem Catholic).

Infielders: Silvio Giardina (Pittston); Mason Sanno (West Perry); Rocco DelGuidice (Pocono Mountain East); Trey Strickler (Berks Catholic); Thomas Kratz (Methacton); Ryan Webber (Pennsbury).

Outfielders: Max Forgione (Dunmore); Brett Connolly (Downingtown West); Chase Kilareski (Nazareth); Robbie Grasso (St. Joe's Prep); Eric Berman (Upper Dublin); Travis LaCoe (Abington Heights).

Designated hitters: Travis Jenkins (Governor Mifflin); Ethan Hunt (Ephrata).

West Team Roster Breakdown

West’s Best: District 4-10 Stars Aim to Shine in All-Star Debut

Coaches: Mike Myers (Southern Columbia), Mike Kramer (Central Mountain), Sid Landsberry (Clearfield) and Dan Oliastro (Riverside).

Pitchers: Guy Longenberger (Southern Columbia); Eric Mykut (Huntingdon); Adam Radowski (Bishop McCort); Greg Minnick (Indiana); Colby Weber (Shaler); Cy Herchelroath (Elizabeth Forward); Keegan Diel (Pine-Richland); Coy Martino (Punxsutawney); Maddox Bell (Lakeview).

Catchers: Callen Miller (Somerset); Brock Budacki (New Brighton).

First base: Zane Haggans (Somerset); Derek Small (Clarion).

Infielders: Trent Wetzel (Hughesville); Jett Burger (Southern Fulton); Jay Hoenstine (Central Martinsburg); Sebastian Rhodes (State College); Ryan Petras (Bethel Park); Jaxon Covell (Titusville).

Outfielders: Jeremy Haigh (Fox Chapel); Chase Williamson (Forest Hills); Luke Kosko (Thomas Jefferson); Brayden Fox (DuBois Central Catholic); Eli Mandler (Upper St. Clair); Wyatt Burchill (Saegertown).

Designated hitters: Lucas Oleksa (Windber), Aidan Snowberger (Dubois CC), Owen Dye (Lakeview).

About the Selection Process

The rosters for the inaugural Pennsylvania High School Baseball All-Star Game were selected through a multi-step process, starting with nominations from coaches and then final selections were made by a committee of coaches.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania