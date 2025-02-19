High School

USA All-Stars Lineup Announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

The 51st annual event will be held at AHN Arena at Peters Township High School on March 29

Josh Rizzo

Sunnyside (Arizona) 138-pound wrestling sensation Sergio Vega has flipped his college commitment from Cornell to Oklahoma State.
The USA All-Star wrestling team was released for the 51st annual Pittsburgh wrestling classic. The USA team will face off against the Pennsylvania All-Stars on March 29 at AHN Arena at Peters Township High School. The U.S. team has won the event 11 years in a row and has a 30-19 all-time lead against the Pennsylvania side.

The event will also feature a dual between the women's Pennslvania team and the New Jersey all-stars. The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association all-star boys will take on the New Jersey all-stars.

Below is a list of the U.S. particpants, their hometown, FloWrestling ranking and what school they are committed to

121 - Ethan Timar, Brunswick, Ohio, No. 10, Virginia

127 - Ronnie Ramirez, Walnut, California, No. 3, Oklahoma State

133 - Matthew Botello, Hingham, Massachusetts, No. 7, North Carolina

139 - Sergio Vega, Tuscon, Arizona, No. 3, Oklahoma State

145- Nikade Zinkin, Clovis, California, No. 2, Nebraska

152- Daniel Zepeda, Gilroy, California, No. 1, NC State

160 - Landon Robideau, St. Michael, Minnesota, No. 1 Oklahoma State

160 - Alessio Perentin, Clark, New Jersey, No. 4, Cornell

172 - LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater, Oklahoma, No. 1, Oklahoma State

189 - Lane Foard, Reva, Virginia, No. 4, Wyoming

215 - Angelo Pasada, Poway, California, No. 3, Stanford

285 - Rocco Dellagatta, Holmdel, New Jersey, No. 4, Cornell

