Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - Jan. 13, 2026
The winter schedule is starting to heat up as the athletes in Pennsylvania get away from the holiday break and get headfirst into the conference schedule. Many players are setting new milestones and producing at a career-high level.
Congratulations to last week's winners: Maddox Bennet of DuBois and Catie Doogan of Cardinal O'Hara.
Here’s a look at who had the best week in Pennsylvania high school sports. Vote on who had the best performance. All the athletes are listed in alphabetical order by their last name.
Alexis Eberz, Archbishop Carroll Patriots
Eberz scored 28 points to help the Patriots beat Lansdale Catholic.
Bobby Fadden, Mohawk Warriors
Fadden, who is inching closer to 2,000 career points, scored 27 to lead Mohawk to a win over Aliquippa. The Warriors help the Quips below 50 points.
Camilla Hathaway, Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Hathaway, a freshman, picked up a first-period win to win the Blue Devils Class 155-pound championship. Hathaway has now won 17 of her matches via pinfall this season. She had two pins and tech falls at the tournament to improve her record to 23-2.
Kam Jackson, Bonner-Prendergast Friars
Jackson scored six of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Friars knock off Father Judge in Philadelphia Catholic League action. Jackson made two free throws with .1 seconds on the clock to pick up a one-point win.
Aiden Kunes, Central Mountain Wildcats
Kunes helped Central Mountain claim the team title at the PHAC Championships at Bloomsburg University. Kunes, who is 22-1 this season, opened the tournament with a pin and followed up with two tech falls to win the 145-pound championship.
Gracy London, Punxsutawney Chucks
London made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Punxsutawney beat DuBois 50-44. The Chucks ended the game on a 17-4 run. London finished with 15 points.
Liam Marsh, McDowell Trojans
Marsh finished with 18 points and made three 3-pointers to help the Trojans beat Montour on the road. His shooting was part of a McDowell attack that knocked down 11 treys.
Keyon Portee, Bishop McDevitt Crusaders
Portee contributed in multiple facets of the game to help the Crusaders defeat Executive Education, 68-43. Porter finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help them grab the win.
Brandon Steger, Ridgway Elkers
Steger scored 19 points to help the Elkers halt a 32-game losing streak by beating DuBois Central Catholic at home. Ridgway’s last win came in 2024 against Sheffield.
Gabby Wismer, Easton Rovers
Wismer scored a team-high 14 points to help the Rovers beat Bethlehem Catholic and collect their seventh consecutive victory.
