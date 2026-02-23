Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - Feb. 24, 2026
The postseason pressure is heating up around Pennsylvania. In wrestling and basketball, there have been plenty of upsets and players who have battled through adversity to claim championships. Things will only get more difficult from here.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Khalil Roberts of Central Dauphin.
Here’s a look at several candidates for the Pennsylvania winter sport athlete of the week. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Voting concludes March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Brady Brown, Derry Trojans
Brown, a Purdue commit, has battled injuries this season and wrestled fewer matches, but the junior ended up with the same title. He picked up his third WPIAL Class AA championship at 189 pounds with a tech fall victory in the finals.
Emma Clementoni, North Pocono Trojans
Clementoni scored 23 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 2 minutes to help the Trojans get by Dallas, 44-41, in a Class 5A District 2 semifinal playoff game.
Dawson Cook, Moniteau Warriors
Cook scored 15 points to help the Warriors bounce back from a loss in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference playoffs and open the District 9, Class 2A quarterfinals with a win over Kane.
Logan Crissey, Warren Dragons
Crissey has been part of a Dragons’ team eager to see its season continue to march forward. Warren, seeding 11th in the District 10 Class 4A postseason, has knocked off Grove City and Fairview on the way to the semifinals. Crissey finished with a team-high 16 points.
Kayla Eberz, Archbishop Carroll Patriots
Eberz scored 22 points to help the Patriots win the Philadelphia Catholic League title with a 42-33 win over Cardinal O’Hara at the Palestra. It was the Patriots’ first PCL title since 2019.
Brandt Harer, Montgomery Red Raiders
The all-time wins record in Pennsylvania wrestling didn’t last long. Harer picked up his 207th win last week to set the all-time mark. Harer, who is now 208-2 in his career, is a two-time defending state champion. The Rutgers commit set the state record set by Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel, who graduated with 206 wins last year.
Kai Lamberson, Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Lamberson scored 32 points to help the Bulldogs upset Bishop Canevin in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. Shady Side Academy, which was seeded 13th, also upended Southmoreland in the quarterfinals.
Ashlyn Miller, Central Mountain Wildcats
Miller became the first wrestler in program history to claim a District 5/6/9 wrestling championship. Miller, who is 61-28 in her career, claimed the 190-pound crown by pinning Clearfield’s Jocelyn Nixon in 1 minute, 36 seconds.
Zaahir Muhammed-Gray, Imhotep Charter Panthers
Muhammed-Gray scored 15 points to help the Panthers win the Philadelphia Public League for the sixth consecutive season. It was the first time in league history a team won six consecutive titles. The Panthers beat West Philadelphia, 39-35.
