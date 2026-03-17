Vote: Who Is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - March 17, 2026

The road to Hershey and the end to the winter sports season in Pennsylvania is nearly upon us. There are still some final hurdles to overcome before trophies can be raised, but there was plenty of good action this past week from around the commonwealth. Here’s a look at the athletes who turned in some of the best performances.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Packy Doherty of Scranton Prep.

Vote on who you think did best. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Voting ends March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kevin Benson III, Imhotep Charters Panthers

Benson scored 15 points to help the Panthers beat Parkland 70-39 in the state quarterfinals. It was a rematch of a game they played earlier this season, when Imhotep took a 36-34 defeat.

Zion Conner, Obama Academy Eagles

Conner grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and scored 10 points to help the Eagles reach the semifinals of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Obama Academy is the first Pittsburgh City League team to reach the semifinals in 10 seasons.

Jake DiBello-Millimaco, Mercyhurst Prep Lakers

DiBello-Millimaco made a pair of free throws with less than five seconds remaining to help the Lakers beat Jeanette in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. DiBello-Millimaco finished with eight points in the win.

Nafis Dubose, Sankofa Freedom Academy

Dubose scored seven points in overtime to help Sankofa Freedom Academy reach the 1A semifinals with a win over York Country Day. Dubose finished with 22 points in the game.

Manning scored 24 points to help the Crusaders get past Warrior run in overtime with a 63-60 win.

Taylor McCullough, Peters Township Indians

McCullough did all she could to help the Indians get past York Suburban and set up a rematch with rival South Fayette in the semifinals. McCollough scored 20 points in an overtime win to help the Indians advance.

Maddie Smith, Hughesville Spartans

Smith finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals to help the Spartans reach the state semifinals with a win over Dunmore.

Andre Steele, Trinity Shamrocks

Steele scored 30 points to help the Shamrocks move into the 3A state semifinals with a win over Forest Hills.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.