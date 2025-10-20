Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 19, 2025
The pressure is beginning to mount for all high school football teams in Pennsylvania. With a lot of playoff implications on the line in Week 8, many players put their best foot forward. Here’s a look at some of the best performances from across the state over the weekend.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Colton Ryan of Clearfield.
Vote for who you think did best. Voting ends Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Matt Caro, General McLane Lancers
Caro threw for 292 yards and two scores to help General McLane trip up Cathedral Prep. The Lancers improved to 8-1.
Dewayne Downey, Hanover Area Hawkeyes
Downey rushed for 132 yards on 22 carries and scored twice to help the Hawkeyes improve to 5-4 overall. Downey scored the first two touchdowsn in the Hawkeyes win over Lake-Lehman.
Caiden Faust, Penn Argyl Green Knights
Faust topped the 2,000 rushing yard mark for his career in a 37-20 win over Catasauqua. He finished with 95 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. Faust also helped out Penn Argyl’s defense, forcing a fumble.
Torin Evans, Susquehanna Township Indians
Evans played an important role in the Indians staying unbeaten. He passed for 109 yards and two scores for Susquehanna Township in its 24-14 win over Trinity. Evans also ran for a touchdown and added 83 rushing yards on four carries.
Jalen Harris, Chester Clippers
Harris made the most of all of his passes during a 45-0 win over Penn Wood. He was 5 of 6 passing for 231 yards for Chester. He threw three touchdown passes to raise his career total to 104.
Ben Hays, Bentworth Bearcats
Hays scored six touchdowns to help Bentworth topple Mapletown, 42-0. Hays’ longest touchdown run was 76 yards. He has scored 34 touchdowns this season.
D’Antae Sheffey, State College Little Lions
Sheffey was efficient for the Little Lions in a win over Carlisle. He carried the ball eight times, piled up 140 yards and scored three touchdowns. State College improved to 7-1 with the win.
Oobi Strader, Pine-Richland Rams
The Rams handed North Allegheny its worst defeat in school history. Strader passed for 223 yards and helped Pine-Richland roll to a 67-0 win. Strader spread the ball around, helping Khalil Taylor and Jay Timmons each have more than 100 receiving yards in the win.
Ty’Meere Wilkerson, Berwick Bulldogs
Wilkerson is in pursuit of the school record for rushing yards in the season, which was set by Brant Quick in 2004. Wilkerson made the most of his opportunity against Selinsgrove to inch closer.
He ran for 249 yards on 14 carries to improve his career total to 2,208 yards according to Davin Ridall of the Pennsylvania Football News, which is 228 short of the record. Berwick improved to 9-0 with the win.
