Pennsylvania High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs conclude on Thursday, December 4, Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6, with six games in the final round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Pennsylvania high school playoffs.
Pennsylvania High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - December 4, 2025
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Clairton vs. Bishop Guilfoyle - 12/4 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Seton LaSalle vs. Southern Columbia Area - 12/5 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh - 12/6 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Twin Valley vs. Southern Lehigh - 12/4 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Roman Catholic vs. Bishop McDevitt - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
La Salle College vs. Central Catholic - 12/6 at 7 p.m.
