Pennsylvania High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - December 1, 2025

Pennsylvania High School playoffs conclude this week
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs conclude on Thursday, December 4, Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6, with six games in the final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Pennsylvania high school playoffs.

Pennsylvania High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - December 4, 2025

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

Clairton vs. Bishop Guilfoyle - 12/4 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

Seton LaSalle vs. Southern Columbia Area - 12/5 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

Avonworth vs. Northwestern Lehigh - 12/6 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

Twin Valley vs. Southern Lehigh - 12/4 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

Roman Catholic vs. Bishop McDevitt - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

La Salle College vs. Central Catholic - 12/6 at 7 p.m.

