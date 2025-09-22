Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025
The Week 4 schedule for the Pennsylvania high school football season produced more than its fair share of memorable performances.
Here’s a look at a few of the top ones from around the state and we invite you to vote for your choice to be name Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Alate Caceres of Central Dauphin.
Tim Andrasy, Leechburg Blue Devils
Andrasy ran for 257 yards on 37 carries to help Leechburg beat Jeannette 36-27 in an Eastern Conference matchup. During the fourth quarter, Andrasy recovered his own fumble in the endzone to score the go-ahead touchdown.
Andrasy also scored three rushing touchdowns.
Malique Campbell, Wyoming Valley West
Campbell didn’t pile up an eye-popping amount of yards for the Spartans. However, Campbell was effective for Valley West, which won for the first time since the 2023 season opener. Campbell finished with 93 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Marques Council Jr., Aliquippa Quips
Council had to make a lot of important throws during the fourth quarter to help the Quips stun Penn Hills as time expired. Council passed for 309 yards and threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Council’s final throw of the night was a 28-yard strike to Raymond Williams that gave Aliquippa a 21-16 win on the game’s final play.
Jett Harrison, Saint Joseph’s Prep Hawks
Harrison scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Hawks claim their first win of the season.
Juelz Johnson, Farrell Steelers
Johnson did a lot of good things to help the Steelers upend rival Sharon, 30-7. Johnson scored two rushing touchdowns for Farrell. He rushed for 171 yards on 28 carries.
Johnson also caught two passes for 56 yards.
Noah Keating, Pennridge Rams
Keating ran for 75 yards on 12 carries and scored three times to help the Rams beat North Penn for the first time since 2012. Pennridge is now 5-0. Keating also threw for a touchdown pass.
Carter Muth, Hollidayburg Golden Tigers
Muth was forced to miss Hollidaysburg’s matchup with Butler last week due to a shoulder injury. But when he returned against Mifflinburg Friday night, he fit right back into the lineup. Muth ran for a game-high 172 yards on 15 carries and scored twice in the win.
Brady Shomper, Williams Valley Vikings
Shomper had to lead the Vikings through a gritty 14-7 win over Tri-Valley. Shomper contributed 179 total yards and two touchdowns in the win for Williams Valley.
Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry Rangers
Sieg scored three touchdowns and ran for 172 yards in the Rangers’ 55-6 win over Monessen. Sieg, a Penn State commit who led Fort Cherry to consecutive WPIAL Class 1A titles, set the WPIAL’s all-time touchdown record with 118 in his career.
The Rangers are off to a 5-0 start.
Brody Spindler, Pittston Patriots
Spindler ran for 196 yards on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns. Spindler’s most important contributions to Pittston’s overtime win over Dallas came on point-after attempts.
Spindler converted a two-point conversion for Pittston to force overtime and added another one in the extra period to win the game.
Andre Watson, Coatesville Red Raiders
Watson helped his team rally past West Chester East by running off 35 unanswered points in a 42-21 win. Watson piled up 188 yards and scored three times. Coatesville improved to 5-0.
