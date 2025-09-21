Fort Cherry's Matt Sieg breaks WPIAL's Touchdown Record
Matt Sieg scored his 118th career touchdown Friday night during a 55-6 win over Monessen, breaking the record previously held by Clairton's Tyler Boyd and Lamont Wade. The Fort Cherry senior quarterback and Penn State recruit would hope it isn't the only accolade he will rack up this season.
Sieg, who won the Willie Thrower Award, as the best quarterback in Southwestern Pennsylvania last season, ran for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns against the Greyhounds.
The Rangers, who are the two-time defending WPIAL Class 1A champions, are off to a 5-0 start, including a 2-0 record in the Black Hills Conference.
Rolling along
Sieg has ran and passed for 1,000 more yards during his first three seasons. This year, Sieg has slowly been building up steam.
After running for 51 yards on three carries in Week Zero, Sieg has turned in performances of 121, 145, 256 and 172 yards since.
Good Company
The previous record holders both went on to success after their respective high school careers at Clairton. Boyd, who recently had the high school's field renamed after him, played collegiately at Pitt before going on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.
Wade played at Penn State and earned an invitation to training camp from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Unfinished business
Sieg still has a lot to play for. The race for the WPIAL's Class 1A title will be hotly contested. Clairton has a strong team and will want to get revenge from their loss in the WPIAL title game last season.
The Rangers also will be in pursuit of their first state title. Fort Cherry lost in the final in 2023 and were knocked out in the PIAA semifinals by Port Allegany last season.
With Sieg under center, Fort Cherry will be a team to watch.
