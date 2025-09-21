High School

Fort Cherry's Matt Sieg breaks WPIAL's Touchdown Record

The Penn State recruit ran for 172 yards on 14 carries to help Fort Cherry beat Monessen 55-6 Friday night

Josh Rizzo

Penn State commit Matt Sieg (3), a senior quarterback/defensive back for Fort Cherry High School, set the WPIAL's all-time record for rushing touchdowns.
Penn State commit Matt Sieg (3), a senior quarterback/defensive back for Fort Cherry High School, set the WPIAL's all-time record for rushing touchdowns. / Paul Burdick, SBLive Sports

Matt Sieg scored his 118th career touchdown Friday night during a 55-6 win over Monessen, breaking the record previously held by Clairton's Tyler Boyd and Lamont Wade. The Fort Cherry senior quarterback and Penn State recruit would hope it isn't the only accolade he will rack up this season.

Sieg, who won the Willie Thrower Award, as the best quarterback in Southwestern Pennsylvania last season, ran for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns against the Greyhounds.

The Rangers, who are the two-time defending WPIAL Class 1A champions, are off to a 5-0 start, including a 2-0 record in the Black Hills Conference.

Rolling along

Sieg has ran and passed for 1,000 more yards during his first three seasons. This year, Sieg has slowly been building up steam.

After running for 51 yards on three carries in Week Zero, Sieg has turned in performances of 121, 145, 256 and 172 yards since.

Good Company

The previous record holders both went on to success after their respective high school careers at Clairton. Boyd, who recently had the high school's field renamed after him, played collegiately at Pitt before going on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

Wade played at Penn State and earned an invitation to training camp from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfinished business

Sieg still has a lot to play for. The race for the WPIAL's Class 1A title will be hotly contested. Clairton has a strong team and will want to get revenge from their loss in the WPIAL title game last season.

The Rangers also will be in pursuit of their first state title. Fort Cherry lost in the final in 2023 and were knocked out in the PIAA semifinals by Port Allegany last season.

With Sieg under center, Fort Cherry will be a team to watch.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania