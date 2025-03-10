Vote: Who should be the Pennsylvania high school Athlete of the Week? (3/10/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lower Moreland girls basketball.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Frankie Pujols, Catasauqua boys basketball
Pujols scored a team-high 26 points to help the Rough Riders beat Philadelphia Academy Charter in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament. It was Catasauqua’s first win in the state tournament since 2006.
Michael Thompson, Cathedral Prep boys basketball
The Rambers rolled over Knoch, 70-57, in the first round of the PIAA 4A playoffs. Thompson finished with a team-high 22 points in the win.
Derrick Morton-Rivera, Father Judge boys basketball
Morton-Rivera finished with 15 points to bring his career total to 1,012 points during the Crusaders’ win over Garnett Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A tournament. Father Judge’s 71-52 win was its first-ever win in the state tournament.
Kadenne Kemp, Northgate boys basketball
Kemp put back a missed shot at the buzzer to help Northgate, the seventh-place team out of the WPIAL, upend Portage, 71-69 in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
Eve Helsel, Clearfield girls basketball
Helsel made two key 3-pointers in the first half to spark Clearfield to a win over Laurel Highlands in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament. Helsel finished with 18 points as the Bison collected their first ever in in the state tournament, 63-55.
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic girls basketball
Fields finished with 26 points in the Golden Eagles’ win over Fort Cherry in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament. Fields became the first Kennedy Catholic girls basketball player to go over 2,000 points.
Natalie Wetzel, Peters Township girls basketball
Wetzel scored a game-high 16 points to help the WPIAL Class 5A champions open the PIAA playoffs with a win over Conrad Weiser.
Aubrey Yartz, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls basketball
Yartz finished with 14 points and 22 rebounds to help the WolfPack trip up Clairton, 61-46 in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament.
Marlee Solomon, Canon-McMillan girls wrestling
Solomon won the 112-pound PIAA girls wrestling champion by beating Conneaut’s 14-0 at Giant Center. Solomon improved to 83-7 in her career.
Brenda Banks, Panther Valley girls wrestling
Banks defended her PIAA title at 235 pounds in impressive fashion. Banks won all four of her matches at the state tournament via pinfall. In the finals, she pinned Zoey Murphy of Southoreland in 42 seconds.
Rowan Holmes, Somerset wrestling
Holmes, a Lehigh commit, used a reversal in the final seconds to beat Faith Christian Academy’s Mark Effendian 4-3 to win the PIAA Class 2A 285-pound wrestling championship. Holmes became the first Somerset wrestler to win a state championship.
Ty Morrison, West Perry wrestling
Morrison beat Sun Valley’s Brandon Carr in the 189-pound Class 3A title match to become the first state champion from his school.
