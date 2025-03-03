Vote: Who should be the Pennsylvania high school Athlete of the Week? (3/3/2025)
Which Pennsylvania high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
High School on SI's voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Nominees
Jayden Davis, Chartiers Valley boys basketball
Davis, who has over 2,000 points in his career, shined in the WPIAL Class 5A title game at Petersen Events Center. Davis finished with 28 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals to help the Colts win their first title since 2015.
Cam Sweeney, Hershey boys basketball
Sweeney scored 28 points to help Hersey win the Class 5A District 3 crown with a 69-49 win over Exeter.
R.J. Smith, Imhotep Charter boys basketball
Smith finished with 18 points after only scoring one basket in the first half. The 5-foot-8 point guard helped the Panthers beat Father Judge to win the District 12 6A championship.
Manning Splain, Otto-Eldred boys basketball
Splain made a free throw with .7 seconds remaining to give the Terrors their first District 9 title in school history. Splain, who is a career 1,000-point scorer, has battled back from an ankle injury in late January. He finished with seven points in the 52-51 over Elk County Catholic.
Cameron Vieney, Crestwood girls basketball
Vieney scored 12 points to help Crestwood beat Dallas 54-31 to win the District 2 5A championship.
Hope Jacob, DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball
Jacob led the Caridnals with 13 points to help DCC win its first District 9 title since 1999 with a win over Otto-Eldred.
Erica Gribble, Greensburg Central Catholic girls Basketball
Gribble, a Richmond commit, finished with a game-high 31 points to help the Centurions upset Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class 3A title game. GCC had lost both regular-season meetings with the Bulldogs.
Danielle Brusha, Lower Moreland girls basketball
Brusha hit the 1,000-point plateau during the Lions’ win over Marple-Newtown. Lower Moreland’s win helped them reach the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.
Ava Persichetti, River Valley girls basketball
Persichetti scored a game-high 32 points to help reach the District 6 Class 3A title game with a win over Cambria Heights. She became the all-time scoring leader in Indiana County, breaking a 37-year-old record set by Mindy Young.
Jax Forrest, Bishop McCort wrestling
Forrest won by tech fall over Bald Eagle’s Caden Judice to win the Southwest Class 2A regional. Forrest is 46-0 this season.
Michael Worsen, Fox Chapel wrestling
The Foxes’ senior wrestler was chosen as an alternate for the 121-pound bracket at the PIAA Class 3A Western Regional after another competitor pulled out. Worsen hit the 100-win mark in his career, placed fifth and became Fox Chapel’s first state qualified since 2017.
Zoey Haines, Gettysburg girls wrestling
Haines picked up the South Central regional title with a 38-second pin at 142 pounds. Haines is 33-2 this season and has 98 wins in her career.
Austin Johnson, Muncy wrestling
The Oklahoma State recruit wrapped up the 215-pound title at the Northeast Class 2A regional with a pin in 25 seconds.
Maria Costa, Cathedral Prep girls swimming
Costa tied a District 10 meet record when she won the 100 backstroke in 55.02 seconds.
Preston Kessler, Indiana boys swimming
Kessler won the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle championships at the WPIAL Class 2A finals. He was also part of a the winning 200 freestyle and 400 free relay teams that won gold as the Little Indians won the district’s team title.
Owen Sarbak, McDowell boys swimming
Sarbak won the District 10 Class 3A title in the 100 backstroke by finishing the race in a meet reccord 50.65 seconds.
Evan Summers, Williamsport boys swimming
Summers broke the District 2 record in the 100 breast with a time of 56.71 seconds. He also broke the school record in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.16.
