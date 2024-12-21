High School

Richmond Randle edges South Oak Cliff to win Texas 5A Division 2 high school football championship (video/photos)

Keilan Sweeny accounts for two touchdowns in Lions' 38-35 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Richmond Randle head coach Brian Randle hoist the trophy while surrounded by coaches and players following their victory over South Oak Cliff in Texas 5A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium.
Richmond Randle head coach Brian Randle hoist the trophy while surrounded by coaches and players following their victory over South Oak Cliff in Texas 5A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Keilan Sweeny accounted for two touchdowns and Landen Williams-Callis rushed for 101 yards and scored once to lead Richmond Randle over Dallas South Oak Cliff 38-35 in the Texas 5A Division 2 state championship game on Friday night at AT&T Stadium.

It marked the first state football championship for the Lions who capped an undefeated season at 16-0. South Oak Cliff (13-3) missed a potential game-tying field on the last play of the game.

Sweeney connected with receiver Mason Mixon on a 11-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and he scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter.

Running back Mikail Trotter finished with a game-high 170 yards rushing for South Oak Cliff and he scored two touchdowns on runs of 2 and 75 yards. Damond Williams had 138 yards rushing and scored one touchdown for the Golden Bears.

Sean Smith had a 72-yard kickoff return with 8:51 left in the final quarter that gave the Lions a 38-35 advantage.

1. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: South Oak Cliff vs. Richmond Randle
Mason Mixon of Richmond Randle celebrates scoring a touchdown catch during the first half of Texas 5A Division 1 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

2. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: South Oak Cliff vs. Richmond Randle
Running back Damond Williams of South Oak Cliff carries during Texas 5A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

3. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Richmond Randle vs. South Oak Cliff
Quarterback Keilan Sweeny of Richmond Randle dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the Texas 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

4. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: South Oak Cliff vs. Richmond Randle
Running back Mikail Trotter of South Oak Cliff carries during the Texas 5A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

5. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Richmond Randle vs. South Oak Cliff
Running back Landen Williams-Callis of Richmond Randle carries during the Texas 5A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

6. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: South Oak Cliff vs. Richmond Randle
Quarterback Carter Kopecky of South Oak Cliff carries during the Texas 5A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

7.

Texas high school football state championships: Richmond Randle vs. South Oak Cliff
Running back Sincere Timpson of Richmond Randle carries during the Texas 5A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

8. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: South Oak Cliff vs. Richmond Randle
Richmond Randle players and coaches rush the field while celebrating their victory in the Texas 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

9. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Richmond Randall vs. South Oak Cliff
Richmond Randle head coach Brian Randle hoist the trophy while surrounded by coaches and players following their victory over South Oak Cliff in Texas 5A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

10. Texas 5A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Richmond Randle vs. South Oak Cliff
Richmond Randle head coach Brian Randle proudly hoist the trophy following his team's victory over South Oak Cliff in the Texas 5A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
Published |Modified
Todd Shurtleff
TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/Photos - Texas