10-star connection: Keelon Russell throws perfect touchdown strike to Dakorien Moore in eventual rout
Duncanville (Texas) is one of the best high school football programs in the state, and they boast the nation's best quarterback-wide receiver combination.
Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect, is committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, while five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, is an Oregon Duck pledge.
That talent was on full display Friday night ,as Russell tossed four first-half touchdown passes, including a 72-yard strike - more than 60 yards in the air - from Russell to Moore that showcased both players' immense talent.
"If there was a high school football video game, Keelon Russell would be a 99 overall," On3's Joseph Hastings III wrote. "Absolutely sensational throw to fellow (five star) Dakorien Moore for this 72-yard TD before the half."
Check it out:
Duncanville went on to win the contest 52-7 over Mesquite Horn (Texas).
If Moore has been the standout, at times, this season, Friday night was all about Russell, who 247Sports has compared to NFL rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.
"Elite playmaker for the quarterback position with no shortage of valuable game reps that knows how to feather the fine line between risk and reward. Has proven to be one of the most accurate passers in the 2025 cycle and at the halfway point of his senior campaign owned a Top247-best 70.8 percent career completion percentage."
"Can attack all three levels of the field with precision and get the ball out fast as he alters his release point and is quick to improvise. Blessed with both the speed and agility to turn scrambles into back-breaking gains, but is the type of signal caller that’s going to try and win with his arm as he slides away from pressure and slips out of sacks. Has continued to improve as a decision maker and has a good understanding of when it's OK to roll the dice as he will take calculated shots and give his wide receivers an opportunity to make plays. Certainly has benefited from an all-star supporting cast while facing stiff Texas-based competition over the years, but has done more than just steer the boat as he has delivered time and time again in key moments."
"Overall, should be viewed as one of the more exciting quarterback prospects in recent recruiting cycles given the natural arm talent, plus athleticism and snarky competitiveness. Slender build could eventually ding him, but has what it takes to eventually provide some fireworks for a College Football Playoff contender and then possibly an NFL franchise."