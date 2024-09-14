Alabama commit scores 4 touchdowns, including leaping catch over defender
It's beginning to look a little silly ranking Alabama Crimson Tide commit and Millville (New Jersey) wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks as a three-star prospect.
On Friday night, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound pass-catcher put on an absolute show, hauling in nine receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns with an additional 55-yard fumble recovery touchdown on defense.
Brooks is a three-star recruit on 247Sports, but is listed as the nation's No. 100 overall prospect by On3.
If his high school career is any indication, On3 probably has the more accurate evaluation.
Earlier this season, Brooks broke the New Jersey high school record for career touchdown catches with 54.
He added three more to that record-setting number Friday.
Overall, Alabama's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 nationally and features one other receiver, Choctaw County (Mississippi) five-star recruit Caleb Cunningham.