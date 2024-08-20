Andrew Marsh commits to Michigan Wolverines to 'create history'
Katy Jordan (Texas) playmaker Andrew Marsh is one of the most electric wide receivers in the 2025 class.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 63 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver and accrued more than 30 scholarship offers during his lengthy recruitment.
On Tuesday, Marsh announced is college commitment, choosing the Michigan Wolverines over fellow finalists Colorado, Texas, USC and Washington.
“I’m going to Michigan," he said. "It was really just everything they bring to the table — the off the field piece. I’ll get a good education and I can go win, year in, year out and get to the league.”
“The history says it all, really. I’m glad to be a part of something, something bigger than myself and be a part of a team, community and school like that. I hope I can create my own piece of history.”
That decision didn't come quickly.
In fact, Marsh said it took multiple trips to Ann Arbor before he felt Michigan was his next home.
“It took awhile," he said. "I’ve been up there a bunch, like all of my time schools. But over time, talking to everybody around me, it just felt like home."
That said, Marsh admitted that he actually committed to Michigan in person during his visit.
“I first told coach (Sherrone) Moore at dinner," he said. "(Moore) had told me I had to tell coach (Ron) Bellamy. He started running around the restaurant and high-fiving people.”
And for good reason.
As a junior, Marsh caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns, including an historic playoff game in which he hauled in eight receptions for 240 yards and five touchdowns.
With Marsh added into the mix, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class jumps from No. 14 to No. 12, leapfrogging Texas and Clemson.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Marsh as a prospect:
"Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside."