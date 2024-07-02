Arkansas coach goes wild following Tavion Wallace's Razorbacks commitment
Heading into Tuesday's college commitment, Wayne County (Georgia) four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace had four finalists - Arkansas, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.
The Seminoles were considered the favorites, while some speculated Florida or Georgia could deliver a last-minute surprise.
Instead, it was the Razorbacks who pulled off a shocker, landing the nation's No. 36 overall prospect and 3 linebacker to give them a new 2025 class headliner.
Wallace is also the highest-rated Arkansas commitment since Hope (Arkansas) five-star defensive lineman McTelvin Agim in the class of 2016 (No. 31 overall).
There's no doubt Arkansas fans celebrated the surprise commitment throughout the state, but it's unlikely anybody was happier than defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
A video of his excitement quickly made its way to social media:
With Wallace in the fold, the recruiting class jumps to No. 24 nationally - with the newest addition becoming the first bluechip verbal commitment in the group.