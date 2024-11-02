High School

Auburn Tigers commit registers 79-yard pick-6 in national showdown

Wayne Henry announces his commitment to Auburn University
Great players make big plays in the biggest games.

So, it's safe to say St. Frances (Maryland) star and Auburn Tigers commit Wayne Henry is a player to watch moving forward.

On Friday night St. Frances took on IMG Academy (Florida) in one of the biggest high school football games in the country.

While St. Frances coasted to a 30-3 victory, it could've been a battle.

It just so happens Henry made sure it wouldn't be.

Trying to get back in the game trailing 23-3 in fourth quarter, IMG Academy was driving but threw an interception to Henry that he returned 79 yards for a score, sealing the win.

Check it out:

Henry, a class of 2026 prospect, committed to Auburn in August, choosing the Tigers over offesr from Florida, LSU, Michigan State, Penn State and others.

It's easy to see why the coveted defensive back was desired up and down the East Coast.

He's clearly a special playmaker.

And he showed that Friday night.

