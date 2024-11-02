Auburn Tigers commit registers 79-yard pick-6 in national showdown

PICK-SIX ‼️



St. Frances junior Wayne Henry steps in front of IMG's Jayden Wade's throw and takes it to the HOUSE!



The safety is committed to play at Auburn.



St. Frances is up 30-3 with 6:23 left to play.



WHAT A GAME by the Panthers!