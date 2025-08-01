USC Gains a Commitment from a Top-20 Offensive Lineman From IMG Academy
During the summer, it appeared to be a three-headed race between Georgia, Miami, and USC to see who was going to land Breck Kolojay, a four-star senior offensive lineman out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Trojans Win Competitive Battle for Kolojay's Services
On Friday, Kolojay announced he will be committing to the University of Southern California (USC) where he chose the Trojans over schools such as Colorado, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, among others.
Kolojay Wants to Help Build a National Champion
“We want to build USC up to a national championship team again under Coach Riley," Kolojay told Rivals ahead of the decision.
“They want me to play guard, but end up being a center. They just love the way I think and how I play ball in terms of me being a student of the game, plus my physicality and dominance", Kolojay added in the interview.
A Denver Native, Kolojay Returns West
Kolojay is a native of Denver, Colorado, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Valor Christian before making the move to Bradenton, Florida, in the summer of his sophomore year to attend the prestigious IMG Academy.
Kolojay has the opportunity to rejoin his fellow teammates in Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman and Valor Christian offensive tackle Kannon Smith as USC commits for the Class of 2026. “I’ve known Mark since fourth grade, he was the quarterback on my youth football team,” he said. “It’s so cool…being with him again and being with all those elite guys will help us build the team up.” Kolojay told Rivals.
The Trojans have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, where they have 32 commits for the upcoming cycle, including Kolojay's fellow teammate in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe who committed to the Trojans back in May.
Kolojay and the Ascenders will kick off the 2025 season on Thursday, August 14th with an in-state matchup against The First Academy in Orlando, followed by a nationally-televised matchup on Friday, August 22nd when they take on Hoover in the ESPN High School Kickoff Showcase.
IMG Academy is ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI Florida Top 25 Preseason Rankings as well as No. 6 in the High School on SI National Preseason Power 25 Rankings.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Kolojay: -Advanced offensive line prospect with college-ready size that’s tracking to be a two-year starter at IMG Academy.-Stands tall with a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-6 and carrying over 300 pounds, but lacks the reach that everyone desires to cover the corner.-At his best working in tight quarters where he can time up his strikes and dance with his lower half.-Will unlock a mean streak and take assignments into the turf.-Shines as a combo blocker and will engage multiple defenders in pass protection with his sound posture. However, speed will present issues when he finds himself on an island.-Spent junior season working primarily at right guard, but also got some looks at left guard and right tackle.-Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that should offer some alignment flexibility.-Could push for playing time relatively early as he will arrive with a higher floor like many of the IMG Academy offensive linemen that came before him.
