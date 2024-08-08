Ben Hanks Jr. down to 3; Florida Gators emerging as favorite?

NEWS: Four-Star CB Ben Hanks Jr. is officially down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 170 CB from Miami, FL will announce his Commitment on August 16th



Ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 10 CB) per On3



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/80MGOBRfn0 pic.twitter.com/qFtQvgrKa2