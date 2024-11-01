Bluechip defensive lineman ahead of Michigan visit: 'They're like DL U.'
The Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks this weekend in Ann Arbor and are using the must-watch contest as a major recruiting event.
One of the players to watch will be Newton (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Christian Ingram.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound mauler just recently announced a top five of Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina and Vanderbilt - with an all-important trip to Ann Arbor looming this weekend.
"This official is really going to change a lot," Ingram said. "I'll get a feel for the team and really get to have great conversations with the coaches."
Perhaps the biggest thing that stands out about the Wolverines pre-visit is their tradition developing defensive lineman, most recently projected NFL top-10 draft pick Mason Graham.
"I love the legacy they have built there, along with them being national champs," Ingram said. "To me, it shows how good they are at developing (talent) and getting players ready for the next level. To me, they're like DL U., and I feel I would fit really good because they can use me a lot at multiple D-line positions."
Still, Ingram said he doesn't have a leader, and there are more visits on tap.
He'll be at Georgia on November 16, South Carolina on November 23 and Vanderbilt on November 30.
It'll be a busy month, indeed.
But one that should go a long way in determining where Ingram spends his college future.