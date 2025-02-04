Boston College beats out Georgia, Miami for dynamic California athlete
The Boston College Eagles and head coach Bill O'Brien are making a massive push in the state of California.
And it has already paid massive dividends in the class of 2027.
The week began with the addition of budding Mater Dei (California) star Furian Inferrera, a quarterback who holds offers from Hawaii, Nebraska, Oregon State, Pittsburgh and others.
But there was more.
On Tuesday morning, Boston College landed another star from "The Golden State."
Class of 2027 Archbishop Riordan (California) athlete Wesley Winn announced his commitment.
The still-growing 5-foot-9, 165-pound playmaker has already accumulated more than 40 offers, highlighted by Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington and others.
As a sophomore, Winn registered 53 receptions for 648 yards and four touchdowns, and also competed in track and field where he showcased a budding speed profile.
Winn represents the third commitment for Boston College in the 2027 cycle, giving them the nation's No. 4 recruiting class.