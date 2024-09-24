Bralan Womack, 5-star recruit, on Alabama: 'Their standard is still the same'
Hartfield Academy (Mississippi) five-star safety Bralan Womack has lived up to the hype this fall.
Rated the nation's No. 1 safety in the class of 2026, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete has accumulated 11 touchdowns so far this season - five receiving (410 yards), one kickoff return, one punt return and four pick-sixes (six interceptions).
Over the weekend, Womack plans to visit Alabma for their "game of the year" clash against Georgia.
The Mississippi product has visited the Crimson Tide before, and the standout of the program, to him, is obvious.
"The name across their chest," Womack said. "Just because coach (Nick) Saban is gone... their standard is still the same and nothing has changed."
So far, the five-star recruit has been impressed by what he's seen from Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff.
"They are doing a great job," he said. "It’s hard to come in and try and reach coach Saban’s greatness, but coach DeBoer hasn’t lost yet so him and the staff are off to a great start."
So far in his recruitment, Womack has generated more than 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and others.
It's far too early to predict where he'll end up, but clearly Alabama has Womack's full attention.