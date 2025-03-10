Brandon Arrington, nation's No. 1 athlete and sprint champion, cuts list to 6

NEWS: Five-Star CB/ATH Brandon Arrington is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 185 CB/ATH is ranked as the No. 12 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽 https://t.co/AHYhx3try2 pic.twitter.com/dlIvrcAEat