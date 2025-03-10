Brandon Arrington, nation's No. 1 athlete and sprint champion, cuts list to 6
Mount Miguel (California) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington is rated the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026.
Unsurprisingly, the versatile 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers.
On Sunday evening, Arrington trimmed his list to six schools - Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC:
In truth, that list is far from a surprise, as Arrington has previously announced an official visit schedule that included the followng trips: Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 5), Oregon (June 13) and USC (June 17).
Arrington could develop into and elite pass-catcher or cornerback at the next level, bolstered either way by his blistering speed.
Last year as a sophomore, Arrington was named California Gatorade Player of the Year on the track, winning both the 100 (10.33) and 200 (20.55).
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Arrington as a football prospect:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner. The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region."