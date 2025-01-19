By the Numbers: Top 7 Returning Alabama Running Backs
Four-star Elba senior tailback Alvin Henderson produced the season of all seasons in 2024 leading the state of Alabama, and the nation, in total rushing yards (3,620) and rushing touchdowns (61) and accomplished the feat in far less carries (276) than the next six players on the national leader board. But with each new season brings new opportunities for the elite and determined to make their mark in the record books. The 2025 fall schedule in the Yellow Hammer State has a lot of ground and pound talent with speed that has a high bar to reach thanks to the Auburn signee.
Fans of the rushing attack have to love what Cameron Phinizee is doing for Russellville. The 2026 prospect put together another 2,000-plus yard season and contributed to the passing attack against 5A competition. In just 11 games, Phinizee romped for 2,331 yards off 231 totes, scoring the rock 28 times. He also hauled in 17 passes for 175 yards. The sophomore season was much of the same, but in 12 games played, rushing for 2,378 yards with 40 ground scores. Recruiting interest is coming in from FSU, Troy, and Georgia Southern with three D-I offers extended.
The offensive attack for Berry High School was unrelenting throughout the fall months, piling up 619 total points in a 13-game season. The headliner in the Wildcats onslaught was Ayden Lake Norris. Norris turned 203 carries into 2,293 yards popping into the end zone a mind-blowing 39 times. The big plays continued with 12 receptions going for 175 yards posting six more points on the board. If the all-out effort on offense wasn’t enough, the Class of 2026 talent was credited with 119 tackles, punted three times, and took eight kicks back for 153 yards and six punts for another 142.
When opportunity knocked, Spencer Unruh answered the door. Jumping from 87 carries as a sophomore to 274 as a junior, Unruh went beast mode compiling 2,029 yards in 11 games with 23 trips into the end zone earning 5A first team All-State honors. Getting the ball to Unruh in other facets of the offense, 12 receptions went for 104 yards with another touchdown on the board for Corner High School. Added to the great season, a 96-yard kickoff return. Auburn, Ole Miss, and North Alabama got Unruh on campus for game-day visits in 2024.
All eyes are on Ezavier Crowell. The 2027 recruit is racing to the 30-offer milestone listed by some services as a five-star. Blessed with size and 10.6 speed in the 100 meters, Crowell surpassed the 1,700 rushing mark again in 2024, this time reaching 1,964 yards in 15 games with 31 rushing scores. Jackson High School worked their standout into more of the offense seeing nine receptions go for 258 yards with two more touchdowns. Offers have been handed over from Alabama, Washington, USC, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Auburn among others.
A big sophomore year turned into an even bigger junior campaign for Braden Gilliland. After just popping over 1,000 rush yards in 2023, Appalachian High School rode to a 9-3 season thanks in part to Gilliland’s 1,923 yards and 24 touchdowns. The smaller schools need their athletes on both sides of the ball, and Gilliland did just that for the Eagles tallying 84 tackles and three sacks.
Taking on 5A Alabama squads, Jake Harper was an all-everything player for Fairview High School in ’24. On defense, Harper had 61 tackles and five sacks. On offense, the 2026 recruit completed 10-of-14 pass attempts for 164 yards with three touchdowns and without an interception. The attention is on Harper out of the Aggies’ backfield producing 1,901 yards off 160 carries with 25 touchdowns.
One can’t think of Green County High School without Ronald Wilder Jr. popping into mind. Wilder was a two-way player and did everything possible in the Tigers’ backfield. Wilder added another 1,000-yard season to the resume hitting 1,884 as a junior with 15 touchdowns. He completed 17-of-25 for 264 and even caught four passes. On defense, Wilder chipped in 51 tackles. North Alabama and Troy have given Wilder offers with a game-day invite to Tuscaloosa.