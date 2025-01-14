By the Numbers: Top 5 Returning Alabama High School Receivers
Names were made throughout the 2024 season on the outside in the state of Alabama. Big targets, fast, crisp route runners, all that college coaches want in receivers was working the fields putting up big numbers in the fall months. Of the top 10 receivers in total yards, five return to give defenses fits in 2025; we breakdown the top five.
The 2024 Alabama high school football season saw 29 players surpass the 1,000-yard receiving milestone. The list topped out with Houston Academy senior Gabe Glover wrapping up 69 passes for 1,636 yards with 25 touchdowns, but there are amazing underclassmen returning that dazzled last year and will impress even more this fall.
Kena Rego gave Glover a run for his money atop the receiving yards leader board. The Tuscaloosa Academy talent secured 79 receptions going for 1,587 yards posting six on the board 14 times. The Hawaiian born talent breaks ankles on crispy routes, can make the circus catches, and can fly putting a 90-yard receiving TD on his junior resume. More great things to come from Rego and the Knights in 2025.
St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope) took full advantage of the special skills Brody Jones has feeding him the rock for a state-best 104 receptions. All the big plays turned into 1,581 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 games. Seeing the Class of 2026 prospect have a big year was not surprising, in 2023 he hauled in 68 for 1,125 yards with 11 scores. Recruiting for Jones has already started to pop with an offer from North Alabama and looks from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and a game-day invite to FSU, Troy, and South Alabama.
The Yellow Jackets were one of Alabama’s best in 2024 pushing their record to 13-1 against 6A competition. Part of the offensive machine driving Oxford deep into the playoffs was Jay’lin Taylor. The 2026 prospect posted 14 receiving touchdowns off 89 receptions covering 1,436 yards. As a punt returner, Taylor added 199 more yards off six attempts to help put his squad in better scoring position. Troy, Georgia Southern, and Marshall have already dropped offers on Taylor in the month of January.
Another powerhouse in the 6A classification was Spain Park. The Jaguars rolled to a 12-1 season, laying the points on the opposition. With Brock Bradley delivering the pigskin, Corey Barber went off securing 73 for 1,424 yards with 17 scores. The Jaguars also got Barber involved in the run game with seven carries for 59 yards, ending up with 1,622 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. Arkansas, Troy, FIU, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, UAB, and Louisiana-Monroe are among the offering teams.
The 2024 season was a breakout year for big Jackson target Keeyun Chapman. Showing his explosiveness, Chapman took 51 receptions averaging 25.9 yards per catch. The result was 1,322 yards with 17 scores. Over the 10-offer mark, Chapman has opportunities with Arkansas, Marshall, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, TCU, and UCF.