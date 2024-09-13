Canon Pickett, bluechip offensive lineman, has high praise for Miami Hurricanes
Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) four-star offensive lineman Canon Pickett is very familiar with the Miami Hurricanes.
It certainly helps that his brother, freshman defensive lineman Booker Pickett, can provide an inside look at the program.
But Miami has done an excellent job of connecting to the 6-foot-4, 288-pound lineman in his own right.
That effort took a step forward last weekend when Pickett took a return trip to visit Miami.
“I was impressed by the love I was getting form the fans who actually recognized me," he said. ?From the game itself, it was cool to see Miami dominating and watch my brother get in.”
Does playing alongside his brother potentially factor into his decision?
“That would be very cool," Pickett said. "It’s not something that would affect my recruitment, but it would be cool to play with him.”
Perhaps an even bigger factor is the celebration of offensive line play in the Mario Cristobal-led program, a school that also features highly-regarded offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.
"“That definitely stands out to me," Pickett said. "I would look for a program that would be good at developing at my position and really pay attention to it. Coach Cristobal was an O-lineman and he works with the O-linemen a lot.”
Given the long-standing relationship, the chance to play with his brother and an offensive line culture that intrigues him, it's no surprise where Miami sits in his recruitment.
"“I wouldn’t say they are the clear frontrunner, but they’ve established themselves as a top team in my opinion," Pickett said.
The Florida product also hopes to visit Michigan and Oregon this fall before making a decision "next summer."
However, when pressed, Pickett admitted he could see himself choosing a home much sooner.
"“Yes sir, I could," he said.