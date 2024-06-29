Corey Simms previews Sunday decision; Missouri, Penn State, USC in final 3
Christian Brothers (Missouri) playmaker Corey Simms has accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process.
But the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Rivals four-star receiver is down to a final three of Missouri, Penn State and USC - and a commitment is coming Sunday.
This week, Simms broke down each of his finalists, giving his thoughts on the remaining three contenders.
Missouri Tigers: "Mizzou is home! I enjoyed seeing how close and supportive the players are towards each other. Coach (Jacob) Peeler is an amazing position coach and we developed a great relationship. Mizzou has great facilities and has several players on the team from my hometown."
Penn State Nittany Lions: "I love the college town and how the coaching staff is so close. I love how involved coach (James) Franklin is with individual players. I also really like the facilities at Penn State. "
USC Trojans: "I really like how I’ve built a relationship with both coach (Lincoln) Riley and (Dennis) Simmons. I love how USC plans to ensure that players are supported regarding life after football. USC is top in academics and I really liked the climate and culture of the coaching staff and student body."
Simms took official visits to all three finalists, and has kept his cards close to the vest regarding his eventual decision.
Analysis
This one could come down to a battle between the in-state school, Missouri, and USC - with Penn State having landed McDonogh (Maryland) four-star receiver Jeff Exinor Jr. on Friday.
Fans of all three programs will have to wait until Sunday to get an answer.