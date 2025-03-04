Cynai Thomas discusses Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington as commitment nears
Archbishop Riordan (California) wide receiver Cynai Thomas has been one of the most productive pass-catchers in the state over the past two years.
He's racked up 88 receptions for 1,406 yards and 19 touchdowns.
So, it's no surprise that he's got plenty of options on the table regarding his college football future - even though he's ready to wind down his recruitment.
Thomas intends to announce his college commitment March 16 to honor the memory of his great-grandmother, and he's officially down to a top five of Boise State, California, Oregon State, Utah and Washington.
This week, Thomas broke down three of those finalists with HighSchoolOnSI, clarifying that he's talking less to both Boise State and Utah asa his decision nears.
Arizona State Sun Devils: "Arizona is an amazing state. I’ve never been to Arizona before, but I hear nothing but great things about it. Hines Ward is one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time. He’s a smart guy who’s been to the biggest stage of them all. Talking to him was awesome because I felt like a better football player after."
Oregon State Beavers: "I’ve been around the Beavs for years now. My brother [Skyler Thomas] plays at Oregon State. Corvallis is a great city with amazing people and crazy fan base. They love the Beavs. Coach Pat (McCann) is a down-to-Earth dude. He knows the game and he knows what it takes to get to the next level."
Washington Huskies: "Washington was a great experience. Washington is beautiful and their stadium is amazing. Their fanbase is always awesome. Coach (Kevin Cummings) is a great dude who knows his stuff about wide receivers. I’ve built a great relationship with him and he’s one of my favorite people."
Thomas is rated the nation's No. 57 wide receiver and the No. 39 player in the state of California.